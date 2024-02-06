Miko Trend

Miko Trend is a hybrid trend indicator, as it is based on signals from elementary indicators and a special algorithm for analysis. The indicator shows favorable moments for entering the market. The indicator's intelligent algorithm determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals.

The indicator can be used primarily to determine the trend. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. Uses two parameters for settings. The indicator uses color signaling: blue when changing from downward to upward, and red when changing from downward to downward.

The indicator displays information in a visual form; it can be used both for pips on small periods and for long-term trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Take profit is greater than stop loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
