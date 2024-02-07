This EA not designed running yearly, just test monthly with BEP target, need your analytical skills for best time to start this EA not in random condition.

OborPawaiV75Net Ea is for Netting Account, this is another version oborpawai75 use for netting.

start with 0.01 lot with Recommended 1000 or more deposit,

Recommended only with target profit, use on your best moment on best your analytic skill, this bot not work in random moment.

This Ea not tested in real account, but if this bot useful for you, may use this your freehand tool.

A few parameters need to setup before use for best performance ,This EA bot not a holy grail, still risking your money.





Thanks, You...



