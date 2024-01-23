**MT4**

Elevate your risk management game with Equity Savior, the go-to Expert Advisor designed to safeguard your equity during prop firm challenges. This powerful yet user-friendly tool lets you choose your preferred trading session, set a maximum lot size, and establish a daily trade limit effortlessly.

Key Features:

Session Selection: Tailor your trading approach by selecting specific sessions, aligning with your strategy and prop firm challenge requirements. Max Lot Size Control: Take control of risk with the ability to set your maximum lot size, ensuring disciplined trading and risk mitigation. Daily Trade Limit: Establish a daily trade limit to maintain a balanced and controlled approach, preventing overtrading during prop firm challenges. VPS Recommended: Run Equity Savior on a reliable Virtual Private Server (VPS) for consistent risk management. Minimize the risk of accidental deactivation and ensure uninterrupted protection.

Why Choose Equity Savior?

Simplified Risk Control: Manage risk effortlessly with customizable settings that cater to your unique trading style.

Manage risk effortlessly with customizable settings that cater to your unique trading style. Perfect for Prop Firm Challenges: Gain a competitive edge in prop firm challenges with robust risk management features.

Gain a competitive edge in prop firm challenges with robust risk management features. VPS Stability: Ensure continuous operation on a VPS for uninterrupted protection during prop firm challenges.

Start Excelling in Prop Firm Challenges!

Equity Savior is your ally in conquering prop firm challenges. Choose your sessions, control lot sizes, and set daily limits seamlessly. Download now and experience enhanced risk management tailored for prop trading success.

Note: For optimal performance, deploy Equity Savior on a reliable VPS. Test in a demo environment before incorporating it into live trading, ensuring compatibility with prop firm challenge guidelines.



