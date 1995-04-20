Support Resistance Active only

The Support Resistance Active indicator for MT4 identifies highs and lows across various timeframes, displaying support and resistance lines. Notably, previously tested highs and lows are eliminated to avoid clutter on the chart.





This indicator focuses on weekly and daily levels, termed as sell zones and buy zones. It draws support or resistance lines (fractal lines) for these zones. Tested areas are visually connected with a line, enhancing clarity on the chart.





The indicator is Multi-Timeframe (MTF), allowing the display of weekly or daily levels across all timeframes. Simply choose the desired timeframe in the "input" section for accurate representation.