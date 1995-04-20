Advanced Trading Channels
- Indicateurs
- Do Thi Phuong Anh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend channels are vital tools in technical analysis for identifying optimal buy or sell points.
- Upper Line: Marks resistance.
- Lower Line: Marks support.
- Tops and bottoms of channels indicate potential support or resistance zones.
- Bearish Channels: Negative slope (down).
- Bullish Channels: Positive slope (up).
Creating Channels:
- Up Channel: Draw a parallel line matching the uptrend angle, touching the latest peak.
- Down Channel: Draw a parallel line matching the downtrend angle, touching the latest valley.
Trading Zones:
- Buy Zone: When prices hit the lower trend line.
- Sell Zone: When prices hit the upper trend line.
Key Guidelines:
- Keep both trend lines parallel.
- Bottom is a "buy zone," and top is a "sell zone."
- Avoid forcing prices into drawn channels.
- Inaccurate slope matching leads to non-channel patterns, like triangles.
Automatic Channel Creation:
Channels are generated automatically and almost instantly. Avoid solely relying on textbook patterns; pay attention to price action and other vital clues.