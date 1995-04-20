ZigZag Extras Display BreakOut points
- Indicateurs
- Do Thi Phuong Anh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Introducing ZigZag Extras MT4, a Forex indicator that simplifies market analysis:
- Visualizes highest highs and lowest lows over a specified "Depth" period.
- Highlights potential reversal points with filled blue and red dots.
- Optional display of BreakOut points, indicating probable peaks and bottoms.
- Helps avoid common pitfalls of mistaking repainted points for market tops or bottoms.
- Designed to enhance understanding and serve as signals for various trading strategies.
Instructions:
1. Configure indicator parameters, note the different sequence.
2. Link to the chart; parameters are adjusted for Bar Periods/Counts.
3. Utilize Deviation for decimal PIPs (relevant for brokers with 3/5 digits).
4. Toggle breakout points display and customize alerts for highs/lows breaches.