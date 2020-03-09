Spyder Intraday Trend EA

Introducing Spyder Trend EA - Tailored Precision for AUDNZD and EURCHF Trading

Embark on a journey of unparalleled trading accuracy with Spyder Trend EA, meticulously crafted to excel in the dynamic landscapes of AUDNZD and EURCHF markets. With minimum requirement of only $100, this EA is the game changer. Our focus has been on minimizing the drawdown and you can judge it based on the performance of the EA.

📈 Specialized Trend Trading Mastery: Spyder Trend EA focuses its expertise on the unique trends of EURCHF and AUDNZD. Its advanced algorithms are fine-tuned to master the intricacies of these currency pairs, ensuring you capitalize on every trend with unparalleled precision.

🔄 Dynamic Adaptability for Specific Markets: Tailored to EURCHF and AUDNZD, Spyder Trend EA dynamically adjusts its strategies to exploit the nuances of these markets. Whether navigating the complexities of EURCHF or AUDNZD, Spyder Trend EA is your dedicated companion for success.

🤖 Algorithmic Precision for Targeted Results: Utilizing state-of-the-art algorithms, Spyder Trend EA executes trades with surgical precision on EURCHF and AUDNZD. Its meticulous analysis of market data and indicators is optimized for the specific behaviors of these currency pairs.

💼 Professionalism and Reliability in Targeted Trading: With a focus on EURCHF and AUDNZD, Spyder Trend EA upholds the highest standards of professionalism and reliability. Whether you are a seasoned trader or a newcomer, rest assured that Spyder Trend EA is designed to meet the unique demands of these currency pairs.

📊 Performance Monitoring Tailored to AUDNZD and EURCHF: Stay informed with comprehensive performance monitoring tailored to EURCHF and AUDNZD. Spyder Trend EA provides detailed insights into your trading activities on these specific pairs, allowing you to optimize your strategy for maximum returns.

🚀 Elevate Your EURCHF and AUDNZD Trading Experience with Spyder Trend EA: Tailored precision meets market mastery. Spyder Trend EA is not just an expert advisor; it's your strategic ally in conquering the unique challenges of EURCHF and AUDNZD trading.

🕷️ Unleash the Spyder, Master the EURCHF and AUDNZD Trends, and Conquer the Markets!

NOTE- If you want the EA with Dashboard and metrics display- contact me after you have purchased the EA from here.

Setting up the EA:

Timeframe- 4H onlyRecommended Pair- AUDNZD and EURCHF( Can be used on AUDCAD, AUDCHF and NZDCHF at your own risk)Minimum Balance- $100Lots- 0.01 for $100 account, 0.05 for $1000 account. 0.05-1 lots for $10000 account. Rest depends on your risk tolerance.

Spread- Current when market is open or keep 10 when testing on weekend

Broker- Blueberry Markets(ECN Account)- Every broker has a different feed. This EA has been tried and tested on Blueberry Markets.

Don't trust the EA?- Then backtest for free on demo and rent it for only $200 and test its performance before you go all in in this EA.

One sincere request- Backtest it at least for one year and live test it for atleast 1-3 months to get a bigger picture about this EA.

