Barcode EA is a fully automated EA. It works using a combination of martingale and scalping. The Expert Advisor works on all available timeframes and is multi-currency. This EA has been programmed to provide 12-25% per month.

Barcode Expert Advisor is protected from out-of-trade losses. It has built-in protection and position recalculation functions, which protect the Expert Advisor from excessive orders and the main grid building cycle failure during terminal restarts.

The Barcode EA robot Features:

Trayline-Stop use

News filters Stop on news time

Automatic position locking (Trailing Stop,Break Even)

Numerous filters for entering and following orders.

Barcode EA can get risky since it utilizes the martingale method. Because of this method, this EA has a very high ROI(Return of investment). How Much Profit you can make monthly depends on your lot size and risk value.

Blowing your account is inevitable after a Long time of using this strategy. However, with the periodic withdrawal of investments, the theory of probability works in our favor. After the initial investment is withdrawn, the dangerous martingale strategy immediately becomes break-even and highly profitable.

Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Also, please Make yourself familiar with and understand how this Barcode EA Robot works, then only use it in a real account.

Recommendations for Barcode EA

Minimum account balance of 10,000$ ( 100$ cent) for 0.01 lot.

( for 0.01 lot. Work Best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, or XAUUSD, XAGUSD (Work on any currency pair).

(Work on any currency pair). Work Best on M1 Timeframe . (Work on any TimeFrame)

. (Work on any TimeFrame) Warning : this EA is high risk.



