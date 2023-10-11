Chart Trend Checker with Moving Averages MT4

This MT4 chart trend checker cuts through the noise of market volatility to provide a clearer picture of trends and price movements. It includes the following features that can provide more clarity during market assessments:
  • 1 customizable multi-period moving average
  • Optional Heikin-Ashi candles
  • 3 switchable focus modes
  • Distinct colors for easy analysis

Link to MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106707/


This indicator shows your preferred moving average from multiple time frames in one chart. They include the MA from the current chart's time frame, the MAs from two time frames above it, and the MA from one time frame below it. For example, if the chart is on the 1 Hour time frame, the displayed MAs will be the 15 minute MA, the 4 Hour MA, and the Daily MA.


The indicator's focus modes can be useful for checking trends and confirming the market bias. They include:

  • A simple mode that replaces the chart's candles or bars with a 1-period SMA of the closing price
  • An intermediate mode that replaces the 1 SMA with Heikin-Ashi candles
  • The full view mode that shows both the 1 SMA and the Heikin-Ashi candles

These modes can be easily accessed via the keyboard: press 'Q' to show the 1 SMA, 'S' for the Heikin-Ashi candles, and 'E' for the full mode. You can exit the trend checker mode by pressing the key for the mode the chart is currently in (e.g. 'E' if the chart is in full view mode) or pressing the 'Esc' key.

