Chart Trend Checker with Moving Averages MT4

1 customizable multi-period moving average

Optional Heikin-Ashi candles

3 switchable focus modes

Distinct colors for easy analysis





This MT4 chart trend checker cuts through the noise of market volatility to provide a clearer picture of trends and price movements. It includes the following features that can provide more clarity during market assessments:

Link to MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106707/





This indicator shows your preferred moving average from multiple time frames in one chart. They include the MA from the current chart's time frame, the MAs from two time frames above it, and the MA from one time frame below it. For example, if the chart is on the 1 Hour time frame, the displayed MAs will be the 15 minute MA, the 4 Hour MA, and the Daily MA.





The indicator's focus modes can be useful for checking trends and confirming the market bias. They include:

A simple mode that replaces the chart's candles or bars with a 1-period SMA of the closing price

An intermediate mode that replaces the 1 SMA with Heikin-Ashi candles

The full view mode that shows both the 1 SMA and the Heikin-Ashi candles