Funt Scalp

The modern Fox Scalp bot works using sharp tick movements. Goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. Unique trading system! You can work on any hourly period, any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with 100$ and 0.01 lot.





Recommendations for working with a scalpel:





The MaxSpread parameter plays a key role. Here it should be noted that if during optimization and testing you use a spread, for example 10 pips (or 1 point), then this is how you need to set this parameter so that the expert cannot enter the market with other spread indicators. As a result, there will be a significantly smaller number of entries than during testing (since a really small spread does not occur often). The existing positions will be quite accurate and will closely match the tester's readings. This is the main difference between the tester's indicators and the real operating mode (it is advisable to use an account with a floating spread). If there is a commission on the account, then you need to set the Commission parameter so that it is taken into account during optimization and operation. You need to select it by recalculating the commission into pips and setting the indicator in pips as an addition to the spread. The more delay your broker has in combination with the Internet channel, the larger the stop loss, take profit and trailing stop need to be set so that the server has time to process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency will be.





Options: