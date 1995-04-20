Macd Rd MT4

This indicator is based on the MACD indicator
Also, some candlestick patterns are used in it to identify better signals


Can be used in all symbols
Can be used in all time frames
Easy to use method
Adequate settings



Settings:

  • period: The number of candles used to calculate signals.
  • pFast: Like the MACD indicator settings
  • pSlow: Like the MACD indicator settings
  • alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting
  • alarmShowNoti: If you want to receive an alert on your mobile after receiving a signal, enable this setting

