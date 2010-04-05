Trade SR Scalper AUDUSD

"TESTED SUCCES: RoboForex-ECN-1, RoboForex-ECN2, RoboForex-ECN-3, ICMarkets-Live01, 02, 03, dst"

Trade SR is an EA designed for trading with lots that automatically increase when the balance increases, so that the profits obtained also increase. use the right stop loss and appropriate take profit, so that you have a safe limit so that trading stops when the balance is in loss. Just make a minimum deposit for trading, you will slowly get regular profits and can withdraw them


"IMPORTANT" Specifications:

  • Only for ECN accounts
  • Leverage 1:500
  • Time Frame 5 M
  • Forex broker with high-volume liquidity
  • Stable VPS
  • AUDUSD Pair
  • Auto step up lot volume order
  • Auto step up profit per order
  • Less deposits for ever increasing steps of high profits

    Purchasing means adhering to all the conditions...! Thank you.

    Note Important:

    For Demo: use default setting/Setting Input Hour= 1
    For Real Trading: VPS Indonesia Setting Input Hour=5
