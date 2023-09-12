News Protector MT4

5

  • News Protector Tool for Traders:

    • As a trader, understanding the importance of microeconomic news is crucial.
    • Passive traders face the challenge of managing news and pending orders efficiently.
    • Repeatedly setting pending orders at the same price level after news events can be tedious.

  • Introducing the News Protector Tool:

    • News Protector is designed to simplify your trading experience.
    • It removes pending orders before news events and automatically reopens them afterward.
    • During news releases, if the price crosses the initial pending order level, no new orders are set.

  • Customize Your Trading Experience:

    • Set your local timeframe to monitor news release schedules.
    • Have full control over modifying text colors for High or Impact news.
    • Adjust font size to your preference.
    • Show or hide news lines on the chart based on your needs.

  • Stay Informed with Alerts:

    • Receive alerts via display, email, and push notifications for pending order deletions or reopening's.

This tool is designed to streamline your trading process, making it easier to manage pending orders in response to news events while providing customization options for your trading preferences.

Avis
sami57
119
sami57 2024.05.18 04:21 
 

Good indicator thank you


