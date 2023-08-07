EA Pivot SR mt4

The next price of the adviser will be 159 $ EA Pivot SR is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for MT4. There are no sewn-in deals, as is the case with most fraudulent advisors. Transactions in the tester and in real trading will correspond exactly to 99.99%.





The strategy of the Expert Advisor is based on trading from levels, which is the most acceptable solution than focusing on indicators that are usually late and give signals several bars late.





Support and resistance levels are calculated using the Pivot Point system used by analyst Rudolf Axel, who is a recognized leader in the use of the Pivot-levels method - hence the name EA Pivot SR (EA Pivot Support & Resistance).





The EA trades intraday pending orders that are set at calculated levels and has several independent strategies for setting pending orders. Orders are opened once a day (the time is set in the input parameters) and are deleted, if not activated, at the end of the trading day.





In the Expert Advisor settings, you can enable/disable the trailing system.





Account Type: Any, preferably ECN, RAW, PRO





Broker: any, preferably ECN with zero hedging margin (see the screenshot of the specification)





Currency pair: any, default settings are set for GBPUSD





Timeframe: any, default settings for H1





It is not sensitive to spread, but it is better to give preference to ECN type accounts with minimal spreads.





To exit the market, the Expert Advisor uses Stop Loss, Take Profit levels or builds a small, averaging grid if the price went against an open position. It is also possible to hedge the grid.





If your broker uses hedged margin, then select the initial deposit and trading volumes in the strategy tester.





For the convenience of money management, the Expert Advisor implements various functions for automatically calculating the volume of positions based on the account balance or free margin.





It is possible to close all positions by the percentage of profit or loss from the account balance.





But in any case, the results of testing on history cannot guarantee the same results in the future. The version for MT5 is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103360

Description of some input settings:

Working Timeframe - Working timeframe for calculations and order placement. Does not depend on the current timeframe of the chart.

GMT Offset, hour (Broker winter time) - Set the deviation from your broker's GMT in winter time here. The adviser will make the rest of the time calculations automatically

Orders open time - Set here at what time the adviser should open orders. The recording format is 01:00 = 1 a.m. according to the time in the terminal. If you want to set the order opening time to 1 minute, then you should set the Working Timeframe = 1 Minute, otherwise, the 01:12 or 02:33 formats can be ignored.

Select strategy - Choose one of the suggested strategies here

Select lot type - Select the type of order volume

Fixed lot - Fixed volume of orders. Also participates in the calculations of the autolot when choosing the By balance and By free margin options

Risk % per trade or Amount Divider - When choosing By balance and By free margin, you should specify the amount in the account currency for which the autolot will be calculated.

For example:

Select lot type = By balance

Fixed lot = 0.01

Risk % per trade or Amount Divider = 1000

This means that for every 1000 of the balance, a volume of 0.01 will be opened, i.e. with a balance of 10,000, a volume of 0.1 will be opened

When choosing the Risk % per trade option, the autolot will be calculated based on the specified risk for 1 transaction

Stop Loss, pips (-1 -> Auto) - If you specify the value -1, the stop loss will be calculated automatically from the support and resistance levels

Take Profit, pips -1 -> Auto) - If you specify the value -1, take profit will be calculated automatically from the support and resistance levels

Close Profit, % (0 -> Off) - Will close all its open positions when the percentage of profit from the account balance reaches the specified value (Taken into account only if there are orders in both directions)

Close Profit, % (0 -> Off) - Will close all its open positions when the percentage of loss from the account balance reaches the specified value (Taken into account only if there are orders in both directions)

Grid Step, pips, (0 -> Grid Off) - Distance between orders in the grid

Max orders in basket - The maximum number of orders in the grid

Lot Multiplier - The lot multiplier of the next order in the grid

TP for Grid, pips - Take profit size to close the entire grid

Grid distance multiplier - Distance multiplier between orders in the grid

GDM after order number - When the number of orders in the grid is reached, start using Grid distance multiplier

Use Locking - false/true, enables/disables grid hedging

Lock Size - is a multiplier for calculating a hedging order. For example, the total volume of orders in the grid = 0.14, and Lock Size = 0.5, so the hedging order will open with a volume of 0.14/0.5=0.7

Lock Stop Loss, pips - Stop loss for a hedging order. Stop loss will follow the price (trailing)

Lock after order number - Enable the hedging system if the grid has this number of orders

If you have questions, ask me here



