EA Pivot SR mt4

EA Pivot SR is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for MT4. There are no sewn-in deals, as is the case with most fraudulent advisors. Transactions in the tester and in real trading will correspond exactly to 99.99%.


The strategy of the Expert Advisor is based on trading from levels, which is the most acceptable solution than focusing on indicators that are usually late and give signals several bars late.

Support and resistance levels are calculated using the Pivot Point system used by analyst Rudolf Axel, who is a recognized leader in the use of the Pivot-levels method - hence the name EA Pivot SR (EA Pivot Support & Resistance).

The EA trades intraday pending orders that are set at calculated levels and has several independent strategies for setting pending orders. Orders are opened once a day (the time is set in the input parameters) and are deleted, if not activated, at the end of the trading day.

In the Expert Advisor settings, you can enable/disable the trailing system.

Account Type: Any, preferably ECN, RAW, PRO

Broker: any, preferably ECN with zero hedging margin (see the screenshot of the specification)

Currency pair: any, default settings are set for GBPUSD

Timeframe: any, default settings for H1

It is not sensitive to spread, but it is better to give preference to ECN type accounts with minimal spreads.

To exit the market, the Expert Advisor uses Stop Loss, Take Profit levels or builds a small, averaging grid if the price went against an open position. It is also possible to hedge the grid.

If your broker uses hedged margin, then select the initial deposit and trading volumes in the strategy tester.

For the convenience of money management, the Expert Advisor implements various functions for automatically calculating the volume of positions based on the account balance or free margin.

It is possible to close all positions by the percentage of profit or loss from the account balance.

But in any case, the results of testing on history cannot guarantee the same results in the future.

The version for MT5 is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103360

Description of some input settings:
Working Timeframe - Working timeframe for calculations and order placement. Does not depend on the current timeframe of the chart.
GMT Offset, hour (Broker winter time) - Set the deviation from your broker's GMT in winter time here. The adviser will make the rest of the time calculations automatically
Orders open time - Set here at what time the adviser should open orders. The recording format is 01:00 = 1 a.m. according to the time in the terminal. If you want to set the order opening time to 1 minute, then you should set the Working Timeframe = 1 Minute, otherwise, the 01:12 or 02:33 formats can be ignored.
Select strategy - Choose one of the suggested strategies here
Select lot type - Select the type of order volume
Fixed lot - Fixed volume of orders. Also participates in the calculations of the autolot when choosing the By balance and By free margin options
Risk % per trade or Amount Divider - When choosing By balance and By free margin, you should specify the amount in the account currency for which the autolot will be calculated.
For example: 
Select lot type =  By balance
Fixed lot = 0.01
Risk % per trade or Amount Divider = 1000
This means that for every 1000 of the balance, a volume of 0.01 will be opened, i.e. with a balance of 10,000, a volume of 0.1 will be opened
When choosing the Risk % per trade option, the autolot will be calculated based on the specified risk for 1 transaction
Stop Loss, pips (-1 -> Auto) - If you specify the value -1, the stop loss will be calculated automatically from the support and resistance levels
Take Profit, pips -1 -> Auto) - If you specify the value -1, take profit will be calculated automatically from the support and resistance levels
Close Profit, % (0 -> Off) - Will close all its open positions when the percentage of profit from the account balance reaches the specified value (Taken into account only if there are orders in both directions)
Close Profit, % (0 -> Off) - Will close all its open positions when the percentage of loss from the account balance reaches the specified value (Taken into account only if there are orders in both directions)
Grid Step, pips, (0 -> Grid Off) - Distance between orders in the grid
Max orders in basket - The maximum number of orders in the grid
Lot Multiplier - The lot multiplier of the next order in the grid
TP for Grid, pips - Take profit size to close the entire grid
Grid distance multiplier - Distance multiplier between orders in the grid
GDM after order number - When the number of orders in the grid is reached, start using Grid distance multiplier
Use Locking - false/true, enables/disables grid hedging
Lock Size - is a multiplier for calculating a hedging order. For example, the total volume of orders in the grid = 0.14, and Lock Size = 0.5, so the hedging order will open with a volume of 0.14/0.5=0.7
Lock Stop Loss, pips - Stop loss for a hedging order. Stop loss will follow the price (trailing)

Lock after order number - Enable the hedging system if the grid has this number of orders

If you have questions, ask me here


James B. Vedrine
James B. Vedrine 2025.09.10 02:34 
 

The Best EA! I have ever purchased. Thank you very much for this blessing.

Ricardo Abromovicz 2024.02.01 20:33 
 

Great EA! It has simple an nice interface and a very consistent strategy. Congratulations!

EA Pivot SR mt5 Fr
Oleg Pavlenko
3 (2)
Experts
EA Pivot SR is a free version of a fully automatic Expert Advisor for MT5. There are no sewn-in deals, as is the case with most fraudulent advisors. Transactions in the tester and in real trading will correspond exactly to 99.99%. The strategy of the Expert Advisor is based on trading from levels, which is the most acceptable solution than focusing on indicators that are usually late and give signals several bars late. Support and resistance levels are calculated using the Pivot Point system
FREE
EA Pivot SR mt5
Oleg Pavlenko
5 (1)
Experts
The next price of the adviser will be 159 $ EA Pivot SR is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for MT5. There are no sewn-in deals, as is the case with most fraudulent advisors. Transactions in the tester and in real trading will correspond exactly to 99.99%. The strategy of the Expert Advisor is based on trading from levels, which is the most acceptable solution than focusing on indicators that are usually late and give signals several bars late. Support and resistance levels are calculated usi
EA Pivot mt4 Fr
Oleg Pavlenko
4.5 (2)
Experts
EA Pivot SR   is a free version of a fully automatic Expert Advisor for MT4. There are no sewn-in deals, as is the case with most fraudulent advisors. Transactions in the tester and in real trading will correspond exactly to 99.99%. The strategy of the Expert Advisor is based on trading from levels, which is the most acceptable solution than focusing on indicators that are usually late and give signals several bars late. Support and resistance levels are calculated using the   Pivot Point   s
FREE
Ind Channel Exit
Oleg Pavlenko
Indicateurs
As you know, the price always moves in a certain channel and when the price goes out of the channel, it always tends to return back to the trading channel The Ind Channel Exit indicator will help you not to miss the price going out of the channel It can show an alert or send a message to the terminal on your smartphone that the next bar has closed above or below the channel levels It has a minimum number of settings and the main parameter is the Channel Multiplier , which determines the width o
FREE
EA BiC
Oleg Pavlenko
5 (1)
Experts
EA Breakfast in Canada is designed for a pair of USDCAD Trades pending limit orders in two trading sessions Uses virtual TP and SL The timeframe can be any, EA trades on H1 ignoring the TF on which it is installed It is possible to enable the virtual expiration time of the order, for brokers who do not allow to set the expiration time for pending orders There is a setting for brokers whose lot value is 10 times less than usual (InstaForex, XM(cent), etc.) Can accompany your positions opened ma
Check GMT offset MT5
Oleg Pavlenko
Utilitaires
A utility for automatically detecting the   GMT offset   of your broker To use the utility, place it in the   Scripts   folder of the terminal data directory, enable   WebRequest   in the terminal settings and add the address   https://www.worldtimeserver.com/   to the list of allowed ones. Run the   Check GMT   script on the chart with any currency pair There is only one setting in the script:   site =   https://www.worldtimeserver.com/   just for your convenience. Copy this address from the sc
FREE
Check GMT offset
Oleg Pavlenko
Utilitaires
A utility for automatically detecting the   GMT offset   of your broker To use the utility, place it in the   Scripts   folder of the terminal data directory, enable   WebRequest   in the terminal settings and add the address   https://www.worldtimeserver.com/   to the list of allowed ones. Run the Check GMT script on the chart with any currency pair There is only one setting in the script: site = https://www.worldtimeserver.com/ just for your convenience. Copy this address from the script setti
FREE
PositionsClose
Oleg Pavlenko
Utilitaires
Very often there are situations when you need to quickly close all open positions or close only under a certain condition... The Positions Close script closes open positions according to the selected settings. You can choose to close All positions , only Buy, only Sell You can also choose by which symbols to close positions: by all symbols or only by the current one, on the chart of which the script was thrown There is a filter for closing profitable or unprofitable positions, as well as bo
FREE
EA Hyperboloid Multi
Oleg Pavlenko
5 (1)
Experts
Multi-currency EA Hyperboloid Multi is a grid robot that works simultaneously with six currency pairs and enters the market when it receives market Buy and Sell orders from the built-in indicators. If the price goes against, the EA will start opening the grid of orders, increasing the lot size, based on the Lot Multiplier parameter, through the distance specified in the Distance parameter, points, if this is confirmed by the signal from the built-in indicators The EA uses a kind of averaging me
Beat The Trend
Oleg Pavlenko
Experts
EA Beat the Trend Advisor was developed for trading metals, and in particular gold ( XAUUSD, Gold ), but it can also trade on any other pairs. Working timeframe M15 Leverage: from 1:500 Minimum deposit: $200 (for cent accounts from $20) Currency pairs: XAUUSD, GBPUSD (set files in comments ) Recommended brokers: Tickmill , RoboForex INPUT SETTINGS: There is no need to describe the input settings, because there are few of them and they are already configured for trading with the XAUUSD pa
EA Disperse
Oleg Pavlenko
Experts
EA Disperse is an Expert Advisor for overclocking a deposit. The EA is not designed for long-term trading, so it makes no sense to test it for a long period. There is no point in describing his strategy, everything can be seen in the strategy tester in visual mode. If anyone is interested, then the options for overclocking deposits will be in discussions, in post #2 Timeframe: M15  Broker : Any Currency pair: Any, except metals, commodities and indices Account type:  Any Leverage: from 1:500
Regular Winner
Oleg Pavlenko
Experts
EA Regular Winner is a trading expert who trades according to the strategy of the same name uses the capabilities of A rtificial I ntelligence, trying to close each trade with profit. Each trade can be protected by stop loss and take profit levels. Uses two independent take profit levels. If the trade goes into the negative, then when a signal arrives in the same direction, the adviser will open the next trade and set the take profit level specified in the settings for both positions. The mini
Murrey Math MT4
Oleg Pavlenko
Experts
The Murray Math Advisor was created using a variant of the Murray Math Channel strategy based on the example of the Murray Math Line X MT4 indicator The bot trades pending limit orders, which it places at the last four levels. It does not use dangerous grid or Martingale strategies, but it is possible to increase volumes away from the central level to increase potential profits. To do this, set the parameter Increase Lot = true It can use protective stop loss and take profit The Expert Advi
EA Hyperboloid Multi MT5
Oleg Pavlenko
Experts
This is the MT5 version of the popular EA Hyperboloid Multi Advisor Multi-currency   EA Hyperboloid Multi   is a grid robot that works simultaneously with six currency pairs and enters the market when it receives market   Buy   and   Sell   orders from the built-in indicators. If the price goes against, the EA will start opening the grid of orders, increasing the lot size, based on the   Lot Multiplier   parameter, through the distance specified in the   Distance   parameter, points, if this is
EA Beat the Trend MT5
Oleg Pavlenko
Experts
EA Beat the Trend   Advisor was developed for trading metals, and in particular gold ( XAUUSD, Gold ), but it can also trade on any other pairs. Working timeframe   M15 Leverage: from   1:500 Minimum deposit:   $200   (for cent accounts from $20) Currency pairs:   XAUUSD, GBPUSD   (set files in   comments ) Recommended brokers:   Tickmill ,   RoboForex INPUT SETTINGS: There is no need to describe the input settings, because there are few of them and they are already configured for tradin
News Trade AI mt5
Oleg Pavlenko
4.86 (7)
Experts
News Trade AI  is a complex system that uses advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and neural networks, to analyze economic data that is published during the release of important news, and apply this information to make informed trading decisions. An EA that uses this system performs trading operations only based on the news background, and therefore cannot be correctly tested on historical data. To enable the robot to receive news, enable the " Allow WebRequest " option and
