AV Forecast
- Indicateurs
- Anja Vivia Vogel
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
"AV Forecast" is a preview or forecast indicator for MetaTrader 4, which draws forecast future price changes on the chart from historical data. To do this, it primarily uses the everyday rhythm and the seasonality of the year. For timeframes below H1 closer dates can be selected. The lines for calculation can be made visible.
Settings:
- Draw line for x candles: draw x candles in the future
- Show all lines: yes/no
- Look back years or mixed (> H1 same): one year back or less beneath H1
Screenshots:
- NASDAQ / USTEC W1
- NASDAQ / USTEC D1
- NASDAQ / USTEC H1
Please report bugs
