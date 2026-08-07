Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
88
Profit Trades:
61 (69.31%)
Loss Trades:
27 (30.68%)
Best trade:
7.82 USD
Worst trade:
-3.60 USD
Gross Profit:
77.98 USD (7 767 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.06 USD (2 805 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (5.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.86 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.92
Long Trades:
59 (67.05%)
Short Trades:
29 (32.95%)
Profit Factor:
2.68
Expected Payoff:
0.56 USD
Average Profit:
1.28 USD
Average Loss:
-1.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.87 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.79 USD
Maximal:
4.93 USD (0.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.sv1
|88
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.sv1
|49
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.sv1
|5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.82 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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