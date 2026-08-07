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Volodymyr Babak

Terra 80k EUR

Volodymyr Babak
Volodymyr Babak

Volodymyr Babak

5 (3)
👋 Hi, I'm Vladimir — algorithmic developer with over 6 years in the real trading background.
My goal is pretty simple, but not easy — building EAs good enough that people come back.
⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯
1 product 2 signals 2 topics 1 comment
0 reviews
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
MAGroup-MT
1:100

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
45 (78.94%)
Loss Trades:
12 (21.05%)
Best trade:
471.88 EUR
Worst trade:
-267.35 EUR
Gross Profit:
6 532.87 EUR (12 229 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 444.49 EUR (3 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (2 472.14 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 472.14 EUR (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
10.70
Long Trades:
15 (26.32%)
Short Trades:
42 (73.68%)
Profit Factor:
4.52
Expected Payoff:
89.27 EUR
Average Profit:
145.17 EUR
Average Loss:
-120.37 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-474.76 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-474.76 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
1.80%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.52 EUR
Maximal:
475.53 EUR (0.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZDLMAX 35
NZDCADLMAX 13
AUDCADLMAX 9
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZDLMAX 2.3K
NZDCADLMAX 2K
AUDCADLMAX 1.6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZDLMAX 3.4K
NZDCADLMAX 3.2K
AUDCADLMAX 2.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +471.88 EUR
Worst trade: -267 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 472.14 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -474.76 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MAGroup-MT" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 20:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 27 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 171 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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