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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
45 (78.94%)
Loss Trades:
12 (21.05%)
Best trade:
471.88 EUR
Worst trade:
-267.35 EUR
Gross Profit:
6 532.87 EUR (12 229 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 444.49 EUR (3 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (2 472.14 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 472.14 EUR (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
10.70
Long Trades:
15 (26.32%)
Short Trades:
42 (73.68%)
Profit Factor:
4.52
Expected Payoff:
89.27 EUR
Average Profit:
145.17 EUR
Average Loss:
-120.37 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-474.76 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-474.76 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
1.80%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.52 EUR
Maximal:
475.53 EUR (0.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZDLMAX
|35
|NZDCADLMAX
|13
|AUDCADLMAX
|9
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZDLMAX
|2.3K
|NZDCADLMAX
|2K
|AUDCADLMAX
|1.6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZDLMAX
|3.4K
|NZDCADLMAX
|3.2K
|AUDCADLMAX
|2.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +471.88 EUR
Worst trade: -267 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 472.14 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -474.76 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MAGroup-MT" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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