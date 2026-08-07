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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
18 (30.00%)
Loss Trades:
42 (70.00%)
Best trade:
29.83 USD
Worst trade:
-13.65 USD
Gross Profit:
323.73 USD (32 369 pips)
Gross Loss:
-263.76 USD (26 355 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (43.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.79 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.75
Long Trades:
29 (48.33%)
Short Trades:
31 (51.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
17.99 USD
Average Loss:
-6.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-80.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.15 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
13.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
43.88 USD
Maximal:
80.15 USD (18.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|60
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +29.83 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillEU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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