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Wojciech Andrzej Kusztal

Eagle Ascent

Wojciech Andrzej Kusztal
Wojciech Andrzej Kusztal

Wojciech Andrzej Kusztal

0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
TickmillEU-Live
1:30

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
18 (30.00%)
Loss Trades:
42 (70.00%)
Best trade:
29.83 USD
Worst trade:
-13.65 USD
Gross Profit:
323.73 USD (32 369 pips)
Gross Loss:
-263.76 USD (26 355 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (43.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.79 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.75
Long Trades:
29 (48.33%)
Short Trades:
31 (51.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
17.99 USD
Average Loss:
-6.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-80.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.15 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
13.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
43.88 USD
Maximal:
80.15 USD (18.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 60
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.83 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillEU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 19:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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