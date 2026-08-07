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Gabriel Felipe Sanita

Dow Scalper

Gabriel Felipe Sanita
Gabriel Felipe Sanita

Gabriel Felipe Sanita

Forex trader and strategist for 8 years

Making forex trading uncomplicated with minimal risks, our systems will always provide favorable risk-return ratio.

BOBBR Scalper - advanced forex trading tool, approve the challenge in less than 15 days and capital management.
1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
FPMarketsSC-Live4
1:500

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
31 (83.78%)
Loss Trades:
6 (16.22%)
Best trade:
2.92 USD
Worst trade:
-2.56 USD
Gross Profit:
24.73 USD (49 186 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.96 USD (29 860 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (11.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.84 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.40
Long Trades:
10 (27.03%)
Short Trades:
27 (72.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
0.26 USD
Average Profit:
0.80 USD
Average Loss:
-2.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.87 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6.99 USD (4.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 10
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 19K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.92 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 19:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.07 19:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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