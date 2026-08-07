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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
31 (83.78%)
Loss Trades:
6 (16.22%)
Best trade:
2.92 USD
Worst trade:
-2.56 USD
Gross Profit:
24.73 USD (49 186 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.96 USD (29 860 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (11.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.84 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.40
Long Trades:
10 (27.03%)
Short Trades:
27 (72.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
0.26 USD
Average Profit:
0.80 USD
Average Loss:
-2.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.87 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6.99 USD (4.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|10
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|19K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.92 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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