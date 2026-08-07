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Priscila Caroline Alves De Lima

Capital Index Nasdaq

Priscila Caroline Alves De Lima
Priscila Caroline Alves De Lima

Priscila Caroline Alves De Lima

QUEM
SOMOS:
- No Brasil, a conhecimento no mercado financeiro ainda é incipiente se comparado ao resto do mundo. Em países como Estados Unidos e Inglaterra, um
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live
1:400

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
55 (90.16%)
Loss Trades:
6 (9.84%)
Best trade:
0.89 USD
Worst trade:
-0.32 USD
Gross Profit:
10.85 USD (96 126 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.09 USD (10 922 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (5.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.02 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.81
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
30.50
Long Trades:
22 (36.07%)
Short Trades:
39 (63.93%)
Profit Factor:
9.95
Expected Payoff:
0.16 USD
Average Profit:
0.20 USD
Average Loss:
-0.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.32 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.25%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.32 USD (0.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 61
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 10
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 85K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.89 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.38 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
19.36 × 25
Tickmill-Live
19.40 × 10305
TickmillUK-Live
20.21 × 345
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No reviews
2026.08.07 17:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.07 17:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
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