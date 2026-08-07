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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
55 (90.16%)
Loss Trades:
6 (9.84%)
Best trade:
0.89 USD
Worst trade:
-0.32 USD
Gross Profit:
10.85 USD (96 126 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.09 USD (10 922 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (5.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.02 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.81
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
30.50
Long Trades:
22 (36.07%)
Short Trades:
39 (63.93%)
Profit Factor:
9.95
Expected Payoff:
0.16 USD
Average Profit:
0.20 USD
Average Loss:
-0.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.32 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.25%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.32 USD (0.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|61
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|10
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|85K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.89 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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