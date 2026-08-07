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Pitt Petruschke

Global Turtle FX

Pitt Petruschke
Pitt Petruschke

Pitt Petruschke

3.7 (12)
21 signals 1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
65
Profit Trades:
60 (92.30%)
Loss Trades:
5 (7.69%)
Best trade:
5.43 USD
Worst trade:
-6.35 USD
Gross Profit:
55.68 USD (5 538 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.93 USD (1 302 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (19.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.81 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
4 seconds
Recovery Factor:
5.99
Long Trades:
28 (43.08%)
Short Trades:
37 (56.92%)
Profit Factor:
3.29
Expected Payoff:
0.60 USD
Average Profit:
0.93 USD
Average Loss:
-3.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-6.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.35 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
6.47 USD (2.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 39
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 4.2K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.43 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 17:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.07 17:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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