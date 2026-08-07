Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
65
Profit Trades:
60 (92.30%)
Loss Trades:
5 (7.69%)
Best trade:
5.43 USD
Worst trade:
-6.35 USD
Gross Profit:
55.68 USD (5 538 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.93 USD (1 302 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (19.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.81 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
4 seconds
Recovery Factor:
5.99
Long Trades:
28 (43.08%)
Short Trades:
37 (56.92%)
Profit Factor:
3.29
Expected Payoff:
0.60 USD
Average Profit:
0.93 USD
Average Loss:
-3.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-6.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.35 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
6.47 USD (2.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|65
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|39
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|4.2K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.43 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews