The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-ECN 0.63 × 30 RoboForex-Pro 6.00 × 1 AdmiralsGroup-Live 6.00 × 1 FBS-Real 12.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor