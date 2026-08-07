Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
527
Profit Trades:
442 (83.87%)
Loss Trades:
85 (16.13%)
Best trade:
8.12 USD
Worst trade:
-32.37 USD
Gross Profit:
555.52 USD (45 395 pips)
Gross Loss:
-545.08 USD (44 989 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (28.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.31 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.07
Long Trades:
271 (51.42%)
Short Trades:
256 (48.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
1.26 USD
Average Loss:
-6.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-8.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.58 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
30.64%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
103.32 USD
Maximal:
143.97 USD (41.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.71% (144.33 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|521
|EURUSD.r
|3
|GBPUSD.r
|2
|USDJPY.r
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|5
|EURUSD.r
|3
|GBPUSD.r
|-4
|USDJPY.r
|7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|214
|EURUSD.r
|88
|GBPUSD.r
|-83
|USDJPY.r
|187
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.12 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLtd-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187045?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
Currencies 2% Risk
XAUUSD : 0.01 Lot Per 100 USD
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