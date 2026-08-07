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Khalakuzzaman Shaon

Level EA 2

Khalakuzzaman Shaon
Khalakuzzaman Shaon

Khalakuzzaman Shaon

1 comment
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 3%
FPMarketsLtd-Live2
1:500

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
527
Profit Trades:
442 (83.87%)
Loss Trades:
85 (16.13%)
Best trade:
8.12 USD
Worst trade:
-32.37 USD
Gross Profit:
555.52 USD (45 395 pips)
Gross Loss:
-545.08 USD (44 989 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (28.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.31 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.07
Long Trades:
271 (51.42%)
Short Trades:
256 (48.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
1.26 USD
Average Loss:
-6.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-8.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.58 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
30.64%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
103.32 USD
Maximal:
143.97 USD (41.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.71% (144.33 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 521
EURUSD.r 3
GBPUSD.r 2
USDJPY.r 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 5
EURUSD.r 3
GBPUSD.r -4
USDJPY.r 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 214
EURUSD.r 88
GBPUSD.r -83
USDJPY.r 187
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.12 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLtd-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187045?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page 

 

Currencies 2% Risk  

XAUUSD : 0.01 Lot Per 100 USD


No reviews
2026.08.07 16:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.07 16:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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