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Nanayakkarage Don Ishara Samantha

Samantha Gold Channel

Nanayakkarage Don Ishara Samantha
Nanayakkarage Don Ishara Samantha

Nanayakkarage Don Ishara Samantha

0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
SwitchMarkets-Live
1:300

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
4.40 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
4.40 USD (439 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (4.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.40 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 second
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
4.40 USD
Average Profit:
4.40 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
8.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDs 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDs 4
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDs 439
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.40 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SwitchMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Samantha Gold Channel - Signal

Samantha Gold Channel is a premium, fully automated trading system designed to exploit breakouts of major multi-day Support and Resistance (S/R) levels. The strategy is strictly optimized and coded to run on GOLD (XAUUSD) only. It combines traditional market structure concepts with modern, high-precision filters to capture massive momentum runs on Gold.


No reviews
2026.08.07 15:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.07 15:57
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.07 15:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.07 15:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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