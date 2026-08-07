Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDs
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDs
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDs
|439
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SwitchMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Samantha Gold Channel is a premium, fully automated trading system designed to exploit breakouts of major multi-day Support and Resistance (S/R) levels. The strategy is strictly optimized and coded to run on GOLD (XAUUSD) only. It combines traditional market structure concepts with modern, high-precision filters to capture massive momentum runs on Gold.