- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
47 (94.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (6.00%)
Best trade:
6.63 USD
Worst trade:
-3.56 USD
Gross Profit:
92.11 USD (11 422 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.53 USD (449 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (48.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.68 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.10%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
23.45
Long Trades:
31 (62.00%)
Short Trades:
19 (38.00%)
Profit Factor:
14.11
Expected Payoff:
1.71 USD
Average Profit:
1.96 USD
Average Loss:
-2.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.56 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.83%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 USD
Maximal:
3.65 USD (0.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.24% (3.59 USD)
By Equity:
2.19% (32.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY+
|6
|EURCHF+
|5
|CADJPY+
|5
|GBPUSD+
|4
|AUDUSD+
|4
|EURUSD+
|4
|EURAUD+
|4
|AUDJPY+
|4
|USDCHF+
|3
|EURJPY+
|3
|GBPNZD+
|3
|NZDJPY+
|2
|CADCHF+
|2
|AUDCHF+
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY+
|11
|EURCHF+
|11
|CADJPY+
|8
|GBPUSD+
|13
|AUDUSD+
|2
|EURUSD+
|7
|EURAUD+
|2
|AUDJPY+
|7
|USDCHF+
|6
|EURJPY+
|4
|GBPNZD+
|6
|NZDJPY+
|4
|CADCHF+
|4
|AUDCHF+
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY+
|1.8K
|EURCHF+
|873
|CADJPY+
|1.4K
|GBPUSD+
|1.4K
|AUDUSD+
|247
|EURUSD+
|684
|EURAUD+
|299
|AUDJPY+
|1.2K
|USDCHF+
|494
|EURJPY+
|618
|GBPNZD+
|1K
|NZDJPY+
|648
|CADCHF+
|322
|AUDCHF+
|51
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.63 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
QATALYXT THE BIG DEAL
TERMS
✅ Manual trading/EA
✅ Profit 80-200% ROI monthly.
✅ Risk level 2-3.
✅ Max loss- use maximum stop out level of 45% of capital.
✅ Guarantee: 100%.
HOW TO COPY
✅ $1000 and above.. preferably 3000$.
✅ Copy type- copy in proportion, don't omit.
contact us via whatsapp @+234 7086268007
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
160 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
2
98%
50
94%
100%
14.10
1.71
USD
USD
2%
1:500