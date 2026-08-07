- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
50 (94.33%)
Loss Trades:
3 (5.66%)
Best trade:
6.65 USD
Worst trade:
-2.88 USD
Gross Profit:
98.48 USD (11 909 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.93 USD (381 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (48.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.64 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.64%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
31.16
Long Trades:
34 (64.15%)
Short Trades:
19 (35.85%)
Profit Factor:
16.61
Expected Payoff:
1.75 USD
Average Profit:
1.97 USD
Average Loss:
-1.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.88 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.45%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.15 USD
Maximal:
2.97 USD (0.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.26% (2.91 USD)
By Equity:
2.74% (32.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCHF+
|7
|USDJPY+
|6
|CADJPY+
|5
|GBPUSD+
|4
|AUDUSD+
|4
|EURUSD+
|4
|EURAUD+
|4
|AUDJPY+
|4
|USDCHF+
|3
|EURJPY+
|3
|GBPNZD+
|3
|AUDCHF+
|2
|NZDJPY+
|2
|CADCHF+
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCHF+
|15
|USDJPY+
|11
|CADJPY+
|8
|GBPUSD+
|13
|AUDUSD+
|3
|EURUSD+
|7
|EURAUD+
|2
|AUDJPY+
|7
|USDCHF+
|6
|EURJPY+
|4
|GBPNZD+
|6
|AUDCHF+
|4
|NZDJPY+
|4
|CADCHF+
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCHF+
|1.2K
|USDJPY+
|1.8K
|CADJPY+
|1.3K
|GBPUSD+
|1.3K
|AUDUSD+
|316
|EURUSD+
|681
|EURAUD+
|305
|AUDJPY+
|1.2K
|USDCHF+
|495
|EURJPY+
|592
|GBPNZD+
|1K
|AUDCHF+
|328
|NZDJPY+
|641
|CADCHF+
|320
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.65 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
QATALYXT THE BIG DEAL
TERMS
✅ Manual trading/EA
✅ Profit 80-200% ROI monthly.
✅ Risk level 2-3.
✅ Max loss- use maximum stop out level of 45% of capital.
✅ Guarantee: 100%.
HOW TO COPY
✅ $1000 and above.. preferably 3000$.
✅ Copy type- copy in proportion, don't omit.
contact us via whatsapp @+234 7086268007
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
180 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
2
86%
53
94%
100%
16.60
1.75
USD
USD
3%
1:500