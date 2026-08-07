SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / QATALYXTFX2
Victor Onyemaech

QATALYXTFX2

Victor Onyemaech
Victor Onyemaech

Victor Onyemaech

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 180 USD per month
growth since 2026 8%
VantageMarkets-Live 14
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
50 (94.33%)
Loss Trades:
3 (5.66%)
Best trade:
6.65 USD
Worst trade:
-2.88 USD
Gross Profit:
98.48 USD (11 909 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.93 USD (381 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (48.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.64 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.64%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
31.16
Long Trades:
34 (64.15%)
Short Trades:
19 (35.85%)
Profit Factor:
16.61
Expected Payoff:
1.75 USD
Average Profit:
1.97 USD
Average Loss:
-1.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.88 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.45%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.15 USD
Maximal:
2.97 USD (0.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.26% (2.91 USD)
By Equity:
2.74% (32.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCHF+ 7
USDJPY+ 6
CADJPY+ 5
GBPUSD+ 4
AUDUSD+ 4
EURUSD+ 4
EURAUD+ 4
AUDJPY+ 4
USDCHF+ 3
EURJPY+ 3
GBPNZD+ 3
AUDCHF+ 2
NZDJPY+ 2
CADCHF+ 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCHF+ 15
USDJPY+ 11
CADJPY+ 8
GBPUSD+ 13
AUDUSD+ 3
EURUSD+ 7
EURAUD+ 2
AUDJPY+ 7
USDCHF+ 6
EURJPY+ 4
GBPNZD+ 6
AUDCHF+ 4
NZDJPY+ 4
CADCHF+ 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCHF+ 1.2K
USDJPY+ 1.8K
CADJPY+ 1.3K
GBPUSD+ 1.3K
AUDUSD+ 316
EURUSD+ 681
EURAUD+ 305
AUDJPY+ 1.2K
USDCHF+ 495
EURJPY+ 592
GBPNZD+ 1K
AUDCHF+ 328
NZDJPY+ 641
CADCHF+ 320
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.65 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

QATALYXT THE BIG DEAL
TERMS
✅ Manual trading/EA
✅ Profit 80-200% ROI monthly.
✅ Risk level 2-3.
✅ Max loss- use maximum stop out level of 45% of capital. 
✅ Guarantee: 100%.
HOW TO COPY

✅ $1000 and above.. preferably 3000$.
✅ Copy type- copy in proportion, don't omit.
 
contact us via whatsapp @+234 7086268007


No reviews
2026.08.07 15:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
QATALYXTFX2
180 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
2
86%
53
94%
100%
16.60
1.75
USD
3%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.