- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
97
Profit Trades:
83 (85.56%)
Loss Trades:
14 (14.43%)
Best trade:
20.49 USD
Worst trade:
-8.04 USD
Gross Profit:
233.50 USD (30 403 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43.76 USD (5 776 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (38.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.46 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.82%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
8.54
Long Trades:
65 (67.01%)
Short Trades:
32 (32.99%)
Profit Factor:
5.34
Expected Payoff:
1.96 USD
Average Profit:
2.81 USD
Average Loss:
-3.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-22.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.12 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
8.33%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
22.21 USD (0.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.92% (22.27 USD)
By Equity:
1.43% (33.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDJPY+
|16
|EURAUD+
|8
|GBPJPY+
|8
|EURCHF+
|7
|AUDCHF+
|6
|AUDUSD+
|6
|USDJPY+
|6
|EURJPY+
|5
|EURUSD+
|5
|CADJPY+
|5
|GBPUSD+
|4
|GBPAUD+
|4
|NZDJPY+
|3
|USDCHF+
|3
|AUDNZD+
|3
|GBPNZD+
|3
|EURNZD+
|2
|CADCHF+
|2
|EURGBP+
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDJPY+
|33
|EURAUD+
|16
|GBPJPY+
|17
|EURCHF+
|14
|AUDCHF+
|13
|AUDUSD+
|12
|USDJPY+
|11
|EURJPY+
|8
|EURUSD+
|10
|CADJPY+
|8
|GBPUSD+
|9
|GBPAUD+
|8
|NZDJPY+
|5
|USDCHF+
|6
|AUDNZD+
|6
|GBPNZD+
|6
|EURNZD+
|2
|CADCHF+
|4
|EURGBP+
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDJPY+
|3.8K
|EURAUD+
|2.2K
|GBPJPY+
|3.4K
|EURCHF+
|1.1K
|AUDCHF+
|965
|AUDUSD+
|1.2K
|USDJPY+
|1.8K
|EURJPY+
|1.3K
|EURUSD+
|1K
|CADJPY+
|1.4K
|GBPUSD+
|909
|GBPAUD+
|1.3K
|NZDJPY+
|852
|USDCHF+
|488
|AUDNZD+
|1K
|GBPNZD+
|1K
|EURNZD+
|359
|CADCHF+
|326
|EURGBP+
|151
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.49 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
QATALYXT THE BIG DEAL
TERMS
✅ Manual trading/EA
✅ Profit 80-200% ROI monthly.
✅ Risk level 2-3.
✅ Max loss- use maximum stop out level of 45% of capital.
✅ Guarantee: 100%.
HOW TO COPY
✅ $1000 and above.. preferably 3000$.
✅ Copy type- copy in proportion, don't omit.
contact us via whatsapp @+234 7086268007
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
200 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
2.3K
USD
USD
2
96%
97
85%
100%
5.33
1.96
USD
USD
1%
1:500