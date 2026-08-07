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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
135
Profit Trades:
100 (74.07%)
Loss Trades:
35 (25.93%)
Best trade:
232.00 USD
Worst trade:
-284.60 USD
Gross Profit:
4 861.00 USD (24 248 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 288.80 USD (11 427 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (416.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
609.00 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
135
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.52
Long Trades:
52 (38.52%)
Short Trades:
83 (61.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
19.05 USD
Average Profit:
48.61 USD
Average Loss:
-65.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 021.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 021.00 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 021.00 USD (0.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.xm
|135
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.xm
|2.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.xm
|13K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +232.00 USD
Worst trade: -285 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +416.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 021.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GoldenRiverHolding-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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