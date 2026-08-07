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Chia Hsing Lee

Xingli 0014

Chia Hsing Lee
Chia Hsing Lee

Chia Hsing Lee

Welcome to technical exchange
2 topics 2 comments
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1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
GoldenRiverHolding-Trade
1:100

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
135
Profit Trades:
100 (74.07%)
Loss Trades:
35 (25.93%)
Best trade:
232.00 USD
Worst trade:
-284.60 USD
Gross Profit:
4 861.00 USD (24 248 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 288.80 USD (11 427 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (416.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
609.00 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
135
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.52
Long Trades:
52 (38.52%)
Short Trades:
83 (61.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
19.05 USD
Average Profit:
48.61 USD
Average Loss:
-65.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 021.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 021.00 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 021.00 USD (0.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.xm 135
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.xm 2.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.xm 13K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +232.00 USD
Worst trade: -285 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +416.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 021.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GoldenRiverHolding-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 14:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.07 14:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
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