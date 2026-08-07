SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BE reach
Mohamed Osama Shaker Ibrahim Almohnds

BE reach

Mohamed Osama Shaker Ibrahim Almohnds
Mohamed Osama Shaker Ibrahim Almohnds

Mohamed Osama Shaker Ibrahim Almohnds

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 24%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500

Subscription will be enabled when trading starts

To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
15 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
6 (28.57%)
Best trade:
33.41 USD
Worst trade:
-2.63 USD
Gross Profit:
89.98 USD (8 300 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.86 USD (893 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (8.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.41 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
20.44
Long Trades:
9 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
12 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
9.13
Expected Payoff:
3.82 USD
Average Profit:
6.00 USD
Average Loss:
-1.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.92 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
23.85%
Algo trading:
19%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3.92 USD (0.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.97% (3.92 USD)
By Equity:
1.26% (5.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 80
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 7.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.41 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.07 13:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register