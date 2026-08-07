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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
15 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
6 (28.57%)
Best trade:
33.41 USD
Worst trade:
-2.63 USD
Gross Profit:
89.98 USD (8 300 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.86 USD (893 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (8.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.41 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
20.44
Long Trades:
9 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
12 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
9.13
Expected Payoff:
3.82 USD
Average Profit:
6.00 USD
Average Loss:
-1.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.92 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
23.85%
Algo trading:
19%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3.92 USD (0.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.97% (3.92 USD)
By Equity:
1.26% (5.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|80
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|7.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.41 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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