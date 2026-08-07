SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Xauusd2026highrisk
Mr Nathaphat Tancharoenrat

Xauusd2026highrisk

Mr Nathaphat Tancharoenrat
Mr Nathaphat Tancharoenrat

Mr Nathaphat Tancharoenrat

0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Axi-US50-Live
1:300

Subscription will be enabled when trading starts

To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
26 (86.66%)
Loss Trades:
4 (13.33%)
Best trade:
60.72 USD
Worst trade:
-103.92 USD
Gross Profit:
644.08 USD (21 591 pips)
Gross Loss:
-393.64 USD (13 063 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (347.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
347.56 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.02
Long Trades:
19 (63.33%)
Short Trades:
11 (36.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
8.35 USD
Average Profit:
24.77 USD
Average Loss:
-98.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-203.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-203.14 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
83.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
97.12 USD
Maximal:
245.05 USD (54.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 250
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.72 USD
Worst trade: -104 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +347.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -203.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US50-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Test
No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.07 12:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register