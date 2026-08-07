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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
26 (86.66%)
Loss Trades:
4 (13.33%)
Best trade:
60.72 USD
Worst trade:
-103.92 USD
Gross Profit:
644.08 USD (21 591 pips)
Gross Loss:
-393.64 USD (13 063 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (347.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
347.56 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.02
Long Trades:
19 (63.33%)
Short Trades:
11 (36.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
8.35 USD
Average Profit:
24.77 USD
Average Loss:
-98.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-203.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-203.14 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
83.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
97.12 USD
Maximal:
245.05 USD (54.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|250
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.5K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +60.72 USD
Worst trade: -104 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +347.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -203.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US50-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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