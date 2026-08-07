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Jacob Blair

Orbital Capital

Jacob Blair
Jacob Blair

Jacob Blair

0 reviews
0 / 0 USD
0%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
0
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 GBP
Worst trade:
0.00 GBP
Gross Profit:
0.00 GBP
Gross Loss:
0.00 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 GBP (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.00 GBP
Average Profit:
0.00 GBP
Average Loss:
0.00 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 GBP (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
0.00 GBP (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribution

No data

  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 GBP
Worst trade: -0 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneUK-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Orbital Capital is a multi-strategy, multi-asset trading portfolio combining diversified Expert Advisors across indices, metals, energy, and forex. The portfolio is designed around risk management and consistency rather than aggressive short-term gains, spreading exposure across multiple timeframes and trading styles (trend-following, mean-reversion, and breakout) to reduce reliance on any single market condition.

Approach:

  • Diversified across asset classes and timeframes
  • Risk-managed position sizing
  • Transparent, verified trading history via this MetaTrader signal

Important — Account Size & Position Sizing: This signal is run on a smaller account balance. Subscribers with larger account balances should adjust their copy settings (lot size ratio or risk percentage) accordingly rather than copying trades 1:1, to ensure position sizing remains proportionate to their own account and risk tolerance. We strongly recommend reviewing MetaTrader's copy settings before subscribing and starting with a reduced ratio to confirm behaviour suits your account.

Risk Warning: Trading forex, indices, commodities, and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose, and you may lose more than your initial investment. This signal does not constitute financial advice.


No reviews
2026.08.07 11:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.07 11:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.07 11:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.07 11:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.07 11:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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