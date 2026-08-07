Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
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- Deposit load
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The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneUK-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Orbital Capital is a multi-strategy, multi-asset trading portfolio combining diversified Expert Advisors across indices, metals, energy, and forex. The portfolio is designed around risk management and consistency rather than aggressive short-term gains, spreading exposure across multiple timeframes and trading styles (trend-following, mean-reversion, and breakout) to reduce reliance on any single market condition.
Approach:
- Diversified across asset classes and timeframes
- Risk-managed position sizing
- Transparent, verified trading history via this MetaTrader signal
Important — Account Size & Position Sizing: This signal is run on a smaller account balance. Subscribers with larger account balances should adjust their copy settings (lot size ratio or risk percentage) accordingly rather than copying trades 1:1, to ensure position sizing remains proportionate to their own account and risk tolerance. We strongly recommend reviewing MetaTrader's copy settings before subscribing and starting with a reduced ratio to confirm behaviour suits your account.
Risk Warning: Trading forex, indices, commodities, and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose, and you may lose more than your initial investment. This signal does not constitute financial advice.