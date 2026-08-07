Orbital Capital is a multi-strategy, multi-asset trading portfolio combining diversified Expert Advisors across indices, metals, energy, and forex. The portfolio is designed around risk management and consistency rather than aggressive short-term gains, spreading exposure across multiple timeframes and trading styles (trend-following, mean-reversion, and breakout) to reduce reliance on any single market condition.

Approach:

Diversified across asset classes and timeframes

Risk-managed position sizing

Transparent, verified trading history via this MetaTrader signal

Important — Account Size & Position Sizing: This signal is run on a smaller account balance. Subscribers with larger account balances should adjust their copy settings (lot size ratio or risk percentage) accordingly rather than copying trades 1:1, to ensure position sizing remains proportionate to their own account and risk tolerance. We strongly recommend reviewing MetaTrader's copy settings before subscribing and starting with a reduced ratio to confirm behaviour suits your account.

Risk Warning: Trading forex, indices, commodities, and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose, and you may lose more than your initial investment. This signal does not constitute financial advice.