- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
1 (10.00%)
Loss Trades:
9 (90.00%)
Best trade:
43.34 USD
Worst trade:
-10.47 USD
Gross Profit:
43.34 USD (4 333 pips)
Gross Loss:
-90.65 USD (8 986 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (43.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.34 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.28
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.16%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.78
Long Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.48
Expected Payoff:
-4.73 USD
Average Profit:
43.34 USD
Average Loss:
-10.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-60.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.00 USD (6)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.31 USD
Maximal:
60.30 USD (5.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.96% (60.36 USD)
By Equity:
3.64% (35.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDzero
|7
|XAGUSDzero
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDzero
|-17
|XAGUSDzero
|-30
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDzero
|-1.7K
|XAGUSDzero
|-3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +43.34 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ACYSecurities-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
AI LLM open position every hour risk 1%, 1:4 ratio
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
-5%
0
0
USD
USD
953
USD
USD
1
100%
10
10%
100%
0.47
-4.73
USD
USD
6%
1:500