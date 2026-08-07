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Aldo Fernando Doberti Rodriguez

NomadCoin1967

Aldo Fernando Doberti Rodriguez
Aldo Fernando Doberti Rodriguez

Aldo Fernando Doberti Rodriguez

0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
XMGlobal-MT5 9
1:500

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
12.82 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
12.82 EUR (1 478 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (12.82 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.82 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
12.82 EUR
Average Profit:
12.82 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
68.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GAUUSDm# 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GAUUSDm# 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GAUUSDm# 1.5K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.82 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.82 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 09:55
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.07 09:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.07 09:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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