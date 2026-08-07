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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
12.82 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
12.82 EUR (1 478 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (12.82 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.82 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
12.82 EUR
Average Profit:
12.82 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
68.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GAUUSDm#
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GAUUSDm#
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GAUUSDm#
|1.5K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.82 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.82 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
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