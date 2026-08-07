This Expert Advisor is designed to trade the EUR/GBP correlated currency pair by exploiting the pair's natural intraday fluctuations.





The strategy aims to capitalize on short-term price movements with a high position turnover rate.





Rather than closing losing positions, the system strategically averages entry prices around key levels to balance the overall position, creating a more achievable breakeven or profit target.

Thanks to this approach, the strategy maintains a consistently low drawdown while maximizing profit opportunities.