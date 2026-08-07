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Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito

EU Zone Arsenal

Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito
Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito

Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito

0 reviews
Reliability
87 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 79 USD per month
growth since 2024 110%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
905
Profit Trades:
682 (75.35%)
Loss Trades:
223 (24.64%)
Best trade:
1 290.92 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 116.73 EUR
Gross Profit:
35 451.79 EUR (109 415 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 153.36 EUR (146 191 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (722.70 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 112.66 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.59%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.52
Long Trades:
497 (54.92%)
Short Trades:
408 (45.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
15.80 EUR
Average Profit:
51.98 EUR
Average Loss:
-94.86 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 508.42 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 508.42 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
1.04%
Annual Forecast:
12.66%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.60 EUR
Maximal:
1 901.10 EUR (8.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.55% (1 901.10 EUR)
By Equity:
1.23% (336.67 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD-E 273
EURJPY-E 268
EURUSD-E 212
EURAUD-E 36
EURGBP-E 33
EURNZD-E 27
EURCHF-E 27
EURCAD-E 8
CHFJPY-E 4
GBPCAD-E 3
NZDCHF-E 3
GBPCHF-E 3
USDJPY-E 2
GBPJPY-E 2
NZDUSD-E 2
NZDCAD-E 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD-E 9.2K
EURJPY-E -1.2K
EURUSD-E 2.2K
EURAUD-E 403
EURGBP-E 1.4K
EURNZD-E 670
EURCHF-E 2.6K
EURCAD-E 262
CHFJPY-E 2
GBPCAD-E -2
NZDCHF-E 28
GBPCHF-E 19
USDJPY-E 200
GBPJPY-E 206
NZDUSD-E 58
NZDCAD-E 176
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD-E 21K
EURJPY-E -76K
EURUSD-E 7.3K
EURAUD-E 1.5K
EURGBP-E 2.1K
EURNZD-E 3K
EURCHF-E 1.6K
EURCAD-E 1K
CHFJPY-E -160
GBPCAD-E 50
NZDCHF-E 195
GBPCHF-E 171
USDJPY-E 517
GBPJPY-E 1.3K
NZDUSD-E 6
NZDCAD-E 388
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 290.92 EUR
Worst trade: -1 117 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +722.70 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 508.42 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This Expert Advisor is designed to trade the EUR/GBP correlated currency pair by exploiting the pair's natural intraday fluctuations.

The strategy aims to capitalize on short-term price movements with a high position turnover rate.

Rather than closing losing positions, the system strategically averages entry prices around key levels to balance the overall position, creating a more achievable breakeven or profit target.
Thanks to this approach, the strategy maintains a consistently low drawdown while maximizing profit opportunities.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EU Zone Arsenal
79 USD per month
110%
0
0
USD
27K
EUR
87
99%
905
75%
100%
1.67
15.80
EUR
9%
1:500
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