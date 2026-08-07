- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
905
Profit Trades:
682 (75.35%)
Loss Trades:
223 (24.64%)
Best trade:
1 290.92 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 116.73 EUR
Gross Profit:
35 451.79 EUR (109 415 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 153.36 EUR (146 191 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (722.70 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 112.66 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.59%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.52
Long Trades:
497 (54.92%)
Short Trades:
408 (45.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
15.80 EUR
Average Profit:
51.98 EUR
Average Loss:
-94.86 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 508.42 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 508.42 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
1.04%
Annual Forecast:
12.66%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.60 EUR
Maximal:
1 901.10 EUR (8.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.55% (1 901.10 EUR)
By Equity:
1.23% (336.67 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD-E
|273
|EURJPY-E
|268
|EURUSD-E
|212
|EURAUD-E
|36
|EURGBP-E
|33
|EURNZD-E
|27
|EURCHF-E
|27
|EURCAD-E
|8
|CHFJPY-E
|4
|GBPCAD-E
|3
|NZDCHF-E
|3
|GBPCHF-E
|3
|USDJPY-E
|2
|GBPJPY-E
|2
|NZDUSD-E
|2
|NZDCAD-E
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD-E
|9.2K
|EURJPY-E
|-1.2K
|EURUSD-E
|2.2K
|EURAUD-E
|403
|EURGBP-E
|1.4K
|EURNZD-E
|670
|EURCHF-E
|2.6K
|EURCAD-E
|262
|CHFJPY-E
|2
|GBPCAD-E
|-2
|NZDCHF-E
|28
|GBPCHF-E
|19
|USDJPY-E
|200
|GBPJPY-E
|206
|NZDUSD-E
|58
|NZDCAD-E
|176
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD-E
|21K
|EURJPY-E
|-76K
|EURUSD-E
|7.3K
|EURAUD-E
|1.5K
|EURGBP-E
|2.1K
|EURNZD-E
|3K
|EURCHF-E
|1.6K
|EURCAD-E
|1K
|CHFJPY-E
|-160
|GBPCAD-E
|50
|NZDCHF-E
|195
|GBPCHF-E
|171
|USDJPY-E
|517
|GBPJPY-E
|1.3K
|NZDUSD-E
|6
|NZDCAD-E
|388
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 290.92 EUR
Worst trade: -1 117 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +722.70 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 508.42 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This Expert Advisor is designed to trade the EUR/GBP correlated currency pair by exploiting the pair's natural intraday fluctuations.
The strategy aims to capitalize on short-term price movements with a high position turnover rate.
Rather than closing losing positions, the system strategically averages entry prices around key levels to balance the overall position, creating a more achievable breakeven or profit target.
Thanks to this approach, the strategy maintains a consistently low drawdown while maximizing profit opportunities.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
79 USD per month
110%
0
0
USD
USD
27K
EUR
EUR
87
99%
905
75%
100%
1.67
15.80
EUR
EUR
9%
1:500