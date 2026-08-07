This Expert Advisor is designed to trade the AUD/NZD currency pair, taking advantage of the pair's natural intraday fluctuations.





The strategy opens multiple positions on the same day, often as hedges, aiming to capitalize on short-term price movements with a high position turnover rate.





A relatively tight take profit is applied to ensure efficient margin utilization and rapid position turnover, avoiding prolonged exposure.

Rather than closing losing positions, the system strategically averages entry prices around key levels to balance the overall position, creating a more achievable breakeven or profit target.

Thanks to this approach, the strategy maintains a consistently low drawdown while maximizing profit opportunities.