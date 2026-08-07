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Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito

Australian Arsenal

Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito
Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito

Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito

0 reviews
93 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 56%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
688
Profit Trades:
526 (76.45%)
Loss Trades:
162 (23.55%)
Best trade:
714.87 EUR
Worst trade:
-556.22 EUR
Gross Profit:
13 927.13 EUR (68 674 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 135.79 EUR (41 492 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (721.37 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
939.10 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.63
Long Trades:
335 (48.69%)
Short Trades:
353 (51.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
9.87 EUR
Average Profit:
26.48 EUR
Average Loss:
-44.05 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-145.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-683.32 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
1.72%
Annual Forecast:
20.82%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
58.20 EUR
Maximal:
1 024.67 EUR (5.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.28% (1 024.67 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD-E 541
GBPUSD-E 68
AUDUSD-E 36
AUDNZD-E 28
NZDCAD-E 8
NZDUSD-E 3
NZDJPY-E 2
NZDCHF-E 1
AUDJPY-E 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD-E 7.9K
GBPUSD-E 148
AUDUSD-E 194
AUDNZD-E -663
NZDCAD-E 157
NZDUSD-E -10
NZDJPY-E -28
NZDCHF-E 28
AUDJPY-E 45
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD-E 23K
GBPUSD-E 1.2K
AUDUSD-E 1.3K
AUDNZD-E 513
NZDCAD-E 545
NZDUSD-E 216
NZDJPY-E -250
NZDCHF-E 198
AUDJPY-E 489
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +714.87 EUR
Worst trade: -556 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +721.37 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -145.13 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This Expert Advisor is designed to trade the AUD/NZD currency pair, taking advantage of the pair's natural intraday fluctuations.

The strategy opens multiple positions on the same day, often as hedges, aiming to capitalize on short-term price movements with a high position turnover rate.

A relatively tight take profit is applied to ensure efficient margin utilization and rapid position turnover, avoiding prolonged exposure.
Rather than closing losing positions, the system strategically averages entry prices around key levels to balance the overall position, creating a more achievable breakeven or profit target.
Thanks to this approach, the strategy maintains a consistently low drawdown while maximizing profit opportunities.
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