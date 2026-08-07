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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
688
Profit Trades:
526 (76.45%)
Loss Trades:
162 (23.55%)
Best trade:
714.87 EUR
Worst trade:
-556.22 EUR
Gross Profit:
13 927.13 EUR (68 674 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 135.79 EUR (41 492 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (721.37 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
939.10 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.63
Long Trades:
335 (48.69%)
Short Trades:
353 (51.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
9.87 EUR
Average Profit:
26.48 EUR
Average Loss:
-44.05 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-145.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-683.32 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
1.72%
Annual Forecast:
20.82%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
58.20 EUR
Maximal:
1 024.67 EUR (5.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.28% (1 024.67 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD-E
|541
|GBPUSD-E
|68
|AUDUSD-E
|36
|AUDNZD-E
|28
|NZDCAD-E
|8
|NZDUSD-E
|3
|NZDJPY-E
|2
|NZDCHF-E
|1
|AUDJPY-E
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD-E
|7.9K
|GBPUSD-E
|148
|AUDUSD-E
|194
|AUDNZD-E
|-663
|NZDCAD-E
|157
|NZDUSD-E
|-10
|NZDJPY-E
|-28
|NZDCHF-E
|28
|AUDJPY-E
|45
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD-E
|23K
|GBPUSD-E
|1.2K
|AUDUSD-E
|1.3K
|AUDNZD-E
|513
|NZDCAD-E
|545
|NZDUSD-E
|216
|NZDJPY-E
|-250
|NZDCHF-E
|198
|AUDJPY-E
|489
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +714.87 EUR
Worst trade: -556 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +721.37 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -145.13 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This Expert Advisor is designed to trade the AUD/NZD currency pair, taking advantage of the pair's natural intraday fluctuations.
The strategy opens multiple positions on the same day, often as hedges, aiming to capitalize on short-term price movements with a high position turnover rate.
A relatively tight take profit is applied to ensure efficient margin utilization and rapid position turnover, avoiding prolonged exposure.
Rather than closing losing positions, the system strategically averages entry prices around key levels to balance the overall position, creating a more achievable breakeven or profit target.
Thanks to this approach, the strategy maintains a consistently low drawdown while maximizing profit opportunities.
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