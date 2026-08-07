Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
619
Profit Trades:
426 (68.82%)
Loss Trades:
193 (31.18%)
Best trade:
1 771.53 EUR
Worst trade:
-2 905.59 EUR
Gross Profit:
32 566.69 EUR (195 419 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 752.06 EUR (152 892 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (2 415.48 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 059.86 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
441 (71.24%)
Short Trades:
178 (28.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
9.39 EUR
Average Profit:
76.45 EUR
Average Loss:
-138.61 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-650.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 644.44 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
-17.81%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.85 EUR
Maximal:
5 658.57 EUR (20.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.98% (5 658.57 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-E
|619
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-E
|6.6K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-E
|43K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 771.53 EUR
Worst trade: -2 906 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 415.48 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -650.04 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This Expert Advisor is specifically designed for gold trading (XAU/USD), focusing on periods of high market volatility with a scalping strategy.
The carefully crafted logic aims to strike a balance between profitability and controlled risk, offering traders an effective tool to capitalize on gold's powerful price movements.
No reviews