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Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito

Gold Arsenal

Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito
Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito

Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito

0 reviews
75 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 38%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
619
Profit Trades:
426 (68.82%)
Loss Trades:
193 (31.18%)
Best trade:
1 771.53 EUR
Worst trade:
-2 905.59 EUR
Gross Profit:
32 566.69 EUR (195 419 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 752.06 EUR (152 892 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (2 415.48 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 059.86 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
441 (71.24%)
Short Trades:
178 (28.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
9.39 EUR
Average Profit:
76.45 EUR
Average Loss:
-138.61 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-650.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 644.44 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
-17.81%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.85 EUR
Maximal:
5 658.57 EUR (20.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.98% (5 658.57 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-E 619
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-E 6.6K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-E 43K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 771.53 EUR
Worst trade: -2 906 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 415.48 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -650.04 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This Expert Advisor is specifically designed for gold trading (XAU/USD), focusing on periods of high market volatility with a scalping strategy.
The carefully crafted logic aims to strike a balance between profitability and controlled risk, offering traders an effective tool to capitalize on gold's powerful price movements.
No reviews
2026.08.07 08:54
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.39% of days out of 519 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.07 08:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
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