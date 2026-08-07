- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
593
Profit Trades:
238 (40.13%)
Loss Trades:
355 (59.87%)
Best trade:
9 304.40 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 733.07 EUR
Gross Profit:
61 030.17 EUR (3 157 270 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50 759.77 EUR (2 324 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 095.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 829.39 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
55.91%
Max deposit load:
1.04%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
297 (50.08%)
Short Trades:
296 (49.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
17.32 EUR
Average Profit:
256.43 EUR
Average Loss:
-142.99 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-4 526.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 526.22 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
0.51%
Annual Forecast:
6.18%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.75 EUR
Maximal:
8 406.58 EUR (35.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.82% (1 268.14 EUR)
By Equity:
0.82% (817.82 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|593
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|12K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|833K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9 304.40 EUR
Worst trade: -1 733 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 095.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 526.22 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
A certified history of over two years on a real account. The system operates exclusively on NASDAQ CFDs. It opens a maximum of one trade per day and closes it within the same day. Stop-loss and take-profit are placed on each position, ensuring risk is always controlled.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
79 USD per month
96%
0
0
USD
USD
99K
EUR
EUR
123
98%
593
40%
56%
1.20
17.32
EUR
EUR
10%
1:500