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Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito

Nasdaq Investor

Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito
Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito

Gjuseppe Lppolito Ippolito

0 reviews
Reliability
123 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 79 USD per month
growth since 2024 96%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
593
Profit Trades:
238 (40.13%)
Loss Trades:
355 (59.87%)
Best trade:
9 304.40 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 733.07 EUR
Gross Profit:
61 030.17 EUR (3 157 270 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50 759.77 EUR (2 324 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 095.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 829.39 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
55.91%
Max deposit load:
1.04%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
297 (50.08%)
Short Trades:
296 (49.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
17.32 EUR
Average Profit:
256.43 EUR
Average Loss:
-142.99 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-4 526.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 526.22 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
0.51%
Annual Forecast:
6.18%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.75 EUR
Maximal:
8 406.58 EUR (35.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.82% (1 268.14 EUR)
By Equity:
0.82% (817.82 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 593
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 833K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9 304.40 EUR
Worst trade: -1 733 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 095.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 526.22 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

A certified history of over two years on a real account. The system operates exclusively on NASDAQ CFDs. It opens a maximum of one trade per day and closes it within the same day. Stop-loss and take-profit are placed on each position, ensuring risk is always controlled.
No reviews
2026.08.07 08:54
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 1.16% of days out of 859 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nasdaq Investor
79 USD per month
96%
0
0
USD
99K
EUR
123
98%
593
40%
56%
1.20
17.32
EUR
10%
1:500
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