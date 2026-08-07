- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
24 (72.72%)
Loss Trades:
9 (27.27%)
Best trade:
38.29 USD
Worst trade:
-103.64 USD
Gross Profit:
232.64 USD (3 009 pips)
Gross Loss:
-293.60 USD (2 946 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (101.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
101.03 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
7.46%
Max deposit load:
32.54%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
22 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
11 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.79
Expected Payoff:
-1.85 USD
Average Profit:
9.69 USD
Average Loss:
-32.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-4.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-176.78 USD (2)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
60.96 USD
Maximal:
260.11 USD (37.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.85% (260.11 USD)
By Equity:
16.08% (106.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-61
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|111
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +38.29 USD
Worst trade: -104 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +101.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|2.08 × 495
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
Tickmill-Live02
|3.66 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|4.19 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.19 × 111
|
Exness-Real24
|4.62 × 215
|
Axi-US09-Live
|5.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|5.21 × 237
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|6.82 × 22
|
Ava-Real 3
|6.83 × 12
|
Exness-Real
|7.19 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|7.63 × 598
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|8.39 × 23
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|8.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|9.17 × 6
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|10.71 × 21
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-12%
0
0
USD
USD
427
USD
USD
1
100%
33
72%
7%
0.79
-1.85
USD
USD
38%
1:500