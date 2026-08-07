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Yun Zou

Letme strategy

Yun Zou
Yun Zou

Yun Zou

1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 97%
FxPro-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 138
Profit Trades:
781 (68.62%)
Loss Trades:
357 (31.37%)
Best trade:
635.70 USD
Worst trade:
-428.10 USD
Gross Profit:
27 707.46 USD (571 176 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 424.88 USD (262 219 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 386.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 386.84 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
6.38%
Max deposit load:
0.50%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
181
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
5.97
Long Trades:
656 (57.64%)
Short Trades:
482 (42.36%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
12.55 USD
Average Profit:
35.48 USD
Average Loss:
-37.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-255.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 643.80 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
25.06%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 393.25 USD (14.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.97% (2 393.25 USD)
By Equity:
0.40% (148.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 1138
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 14K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 309K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +635.70 USD
Worst trade: -428 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 386.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -255.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

一个稳定盈利的趋势跟踪策略
No reviews
2026.08.07 05:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.07 05:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Letme strategy
99 USD per month
97%
0
0
USD
37K
USD
9
99%
1 138
68%
6%
2.06
12.55
USD
10%
1:500
Copy

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