- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Best trade:
266.50 USD
Worst trade:
-101.70 USD
Gross Profit:
906.05 USD (16 812 pips)
Gross Loss:
-122.29 USD (3 076 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (806.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
806.60 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.70
Trading activity:
67.11%
Max deposit load:
4.76%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.71
Long Trades:
8 (88.89%)
Short Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Profit Factor:
7.41
Expected Payoff:
87.08 USD
Average Profit:
129.44 USD
Average Loss:
-61.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-101.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-101.70 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
29.86%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.84 USD
Maximal:
101.70 USD (3.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.76% (101.70 USD)
By Equity:
13.24% (279.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|784
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +266.50 USD
Worst trade: -102 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +806.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -101.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-UK.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|4.07 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|4.17 × 6
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|7.50 × 54
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|8.06 × 82
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
Aiprime-Live
|10.29 × 52
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.32 × 316
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|17.44 × 184
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
1
0%
9
77%
67%
7.40
87.08
USD
USD
13%
1:500