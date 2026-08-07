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Botond Ratonyi

Advanced Index Trader Live

Botond Ratonyi
Botond Ratonyi

Botond Ratonyi

4.1 (34)
19 products 8 signals 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
74 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 45%
PepperstoneEU-Live
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
358
Profit Trades:
212 (59.21%)
Loss Trades:
146 (40.78%)
Best trade:
161.15 USD
Worst trade:
-105.95 USD
Gross Profit:
3 598.74 USD (369 794 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 431.43 USD (334 042 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (412.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
412.64 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
55.52%
Max deposit load:
18.60%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.26
Long Trades:
266 (74.30%)
Short Trades:
92 (25.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.47 USD
Average Profit:
16.98 USD
Average Loss:
-23.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-150.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-255.81 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.23%
Annual Forecast:
51.32%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
153.50 USD
Maximal:
633.56 USD (81.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.08% (633.61 USD)
By Equity:
1.71% (14.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 163
US30 152
GER40 43
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 159
US30 52
GER40 -44
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 29K
US30 10K
GER40 -3.5K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +161.15 USD
Worst trade: -106 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +412.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -150.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneEU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 02:52
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.39% of days out of 515 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.07 02:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Advanced Index Trader Live
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
812
USD
74
98%
358
59%
56%
1.04
0.47
USD
57%
1:30
Copy

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