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Willy Dharma Yesaya

Samuel

Willy Dharma Yesaya
Willy Dharma Yesaya

Willy Dharma Yesaya

0 reviews
70 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -18%
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
1:100
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 263
Profit Trades:
3 356 (78.72%)
Loss Trades:
907 (21.28%)
Best trade:
734.45 SGD
Worst trade:
-1 250.97 SGD
Gross Profit:
78 153.32 SGD (371 098 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51 420.88 SGD (268 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (1 367.89 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 139.30 SGD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.14%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
528
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.01
Long Trades:
2 130 (49.96%)
Short Trades:
2 133 (50.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
6.27 SGD
Average Profit:
23.29 SGD
Average Loss:
-56.69 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-2 077.98 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 227.30 SGD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.98%
Annual Forecast:
24.06%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 564.07 SGD
Maximal:
6 674.71 SGD (39.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.06% (6 674.71 SGD)
By Equity:
1.53% (21 646.47 SGD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURGBP.r 2483
GBPJPY.r 548
GBPJPY.p 343
EURUSD.r 219
AUDCAD.r 205
GBPUSD.r 114
GBPUSD.p 95
EURUSD.p 95
AUDCAD.p 83
NZDCHF.r 45
NZDCHF.p 33
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP.r -2.3K
GBPJPY.r 4.9K
GBPJPY.p 6K
EURUSD.r 2.6K
AUDCAD.r 1.8K
GBPUSD.r 2.2K
GBPUSD.p 1.6K
EURUSD.p 1.4K
AUDCAD.p 790
NZDCHF.r 904
NZDCHF.p 936
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP.r 30K
GBPJPY.r 16K
GBPJPY.p 14K
EURUSD.r 11K
AUDCAD.r 9K
GBPUSD.r 8K
GBPUSD.p 3.9K
EURUSD.p 2.9K
AUDCAD.p 1.6K
NZDCHF.r 3.4K
NZDCHF.p 2.8K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +734.45 SGD
Worst trade: -1 251 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 367.89 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 077.98 SGD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CMCMarkets1-Singapore" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 01:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.07 01:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Samuel
30 USD per month
-18%
0
0
USD
1.4M
SGD
70
86%
4 263
78%
100%
1.51
6.27
SGD
39%
1:100
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