- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 263
Profit Trades:
3 356 (78.72%)
Loss Trades:
907 (21.28%)
Best trade:
734.45 SGD
Worst trade:
-1 250.97 SGD
Gross Profit:
78 153.32 SGD (371 098 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51 420.88 SGD (268 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (1 367.89 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 139.30 SGD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.14%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
528
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.01
Long Trades:
2 130 (49.96%)
Short Trades:
2 133 (50.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
6.27 SGD
Average Profit:
23.29 SGD
Average Loss:
-56.69 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-2 077.98 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 227.30 SGD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.98%
Annual Forecast:
24.06%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 564.07 SGD
Maximal:
6 674.71 SGD (39.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.06% (6 674.71 SGD)
By Equity:
1.53% (21 646.47 SGD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP.r
|2483
|GBPJPY.r
|548
|GBPJPY.p
|343
|EURUSD.r
|219
|AUDCAD.r
|205
|GBPUSD.r
|114
|GBPUSD.p
|95
|EURUSD.p
|95
|AUDCAD.p
|83
|NZDCHF.r
|45
|NZDCHF.p
|33
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURGBP.r
|-2.3K
|GBPJPY.r
|4.9K
|GBPJPY.p
|6K
|EURUSD.r
|2.6K
|AUDCAD.r
|1.8K
|GBPUSD.r
|2.2K
|GBPUSD.p
|1.6K
|EURUSD.p
|1.4K
|AUDCAD.p
|790
|NZDCHF.r
|904
|NZDCHF.p
|936
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURGBP.r
|30K
|GBPJPY.r
|16K
|GBPJPY.p
|14K
|EURUSD.r
|11K
|AUDCAD.r
|9K
|GBPUSD.r
|8K
|GBPUSD.p
|3.9K
|EURUSD.p
|2.9K
|AUDCAD.p
|1.6K
|NZDCHF.r
|3.4K
|NZDCHF.p
|2.8K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +734.45 SGD
Worst trade: -1 251 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 367.89 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 077.98 SGD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CMCMarkets1-Singapore" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-18%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4M
SGD
SGD
70
86%
4 263
78%
100%
1.51
6.27
SGD
SGD
39%
1:100