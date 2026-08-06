The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesCorp-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-MT5 0.00 × 4 StriforSVG-Live 0.00 × 6 FPMarkets-Live 0.00 × 4 Exness-MT5Real5 0.00 × 14 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 3 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Darwinex-Live 0.13 × 8 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.17 × 243 AdmiralsGroup-Live 0.17 × 171 SMCapitalMarkets-Live2 0.33 × 6 AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.46 × 82 TickmillUK-Live 0.50 × 8 TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2 0.73 × 11 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 0.75 × 20 ICMarkets-MT5 0.99 × 184 Exness-MT5Real 1.00 × 1 Ava-Real 1-MT5 1.22 × 9 ActivTradesCorp-Server 1.27 × 33438 ActivTradesMarkets-Server 1.35 × 48 GOMarketsMU-Live 1.74 × 39 ValutradesSeychelles-Live 1.83 × 6 GBEbrokers-LIVE 2.13 × 8 RoboForex-Pro 2.44 × 75 BlackBullMarkets-Live 2.50 × 4 Eightcap-Live 2.63 × 19 11 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor