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Jose Teixeira Lopes

T7Invest

Jose Teixeira Lopes
Jose Teixeira Lopes

Jose Teixeira Lopes

0 reviews
Reliability
136 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
0%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
94
Profit Trades:
92 (97.87%)
Loss Trades:
2 (2.13%)
Best trade:
87.43 USD
Worst trade:
-94.53 USD
Gross Profit:
948.47 USD (180 643 pips)
Gross Loss:
-155.60 USD (25 348 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
88 (810.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
810.48 USD (88)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.17%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
30 days
Recovery Factor:
5.10
Long Trades:
43 (45.74%)
Short Trades:
51 (54.26%)
Profit Factor:
6.10
Expected Payoff:
8.43 USD
Average Profit:
10.31 USD
Average Loss:
-77.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-155.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-155.60 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.36%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
155.60 USD (8.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
21.10% (388.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 12
EURUSD 8
USDCAD 8
GBPUSD 7
EURGBP 7
USDCHF 6
GBPAUD 6
Bra50 6
EURAUD 5
EURCHF 5
GBPCHF 4
EURNZD 4
EURCAD 4
UsaInd 3
GBPCAD 2
USDJPY 2
Bra50Feb24 1
EURJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
Bra50Feb26 1
Bra50Apr26 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 80
EURUSD 61
USDCAD 59
GBPUSD 48
EURGBP 33
USDCHF 50
GBPAUD 43
Bra50 195
EURAUD 26
EURCHF 35
GBPCHF 124
EURNZD 40
EURCAD 27
UsaInd 59
GBPCAD 18
USDJPY 23
Bra50Feb24 3
EURJPY 9
GBPJPY 15
Bra50Feb26 -95
Bra50Apr26 -61
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 8K
EURUSD 6.2K
USDCAD 7.1K
GBPUSD 5.5K
EURGBP 2.1K
USDCHF 4.3K
GBPAUD 6.8K
Bra50 -2.1K
EURAUD 3.7K
EURCHF 2.8K
GBPCHF 1.8K
EURNZD 6.5K
EURCAD 3.8K
UsaInd 106K
GBPCAD 2.6K
USDJPY 2.2K
Bra50Feb24 732
EURJPY 1.4K
GBPJPY 2.3K
Bra50Feb26 -12K
Bra50Apr26 -3.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +87.43 USD
Worst trade: -95 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 88
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +810.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -155.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesCorp-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 4
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 6
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.17 × 243
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.17 × 171
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.33 × 6
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.46 × 82
TickmillUK-Live
0.50 × 8
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.73 × 11
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.75 × 20
ICMarkets-MT5
0.99 × 184
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.22 × 9
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.27 × 33438
ActivTradesMarkets-Server
1.35 × 48
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.74 × 39
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
1.83 × 6
GBEbrokers-LIVE
2.13 × 8
RoboForex-Pro
2.44 × 75
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 4
Eightcap-Live
2.63 × 19
11 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
long-term positions and transactions
No reviews
2026.08.06 23:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 23:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.06 23:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 82 days. This comprises 8.63% of days out of the 950 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.06 22:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.06 22:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 22:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
T7Invest
50 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
136
0%
94
97%
100%
6.09
8.43
USD
21%
1:200
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