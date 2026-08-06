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GILBERTO FERREIRA CUNHA JUNIOR

B3 SCALPER

GILBERTO FERREIRA CUNHA JUNIOR
GILBERTO FERREIRA CUNHA JUNIOR

GILBERTO FERREIRA CUNHA JUNIOR

Hello, welcome to my profile.

Professional contact: +55 33998318455.
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 30%
ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR
1:1
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
11 (52.38%)
Loss Trades:
10 (47.62%)
Best trade:
183.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-92.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
1 099.00 BRL (5 495 pips)
Gross Loss:
-502.00 BRL (2 510 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (301.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
301.00 BRL (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
18.39%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.89
Long Trades:
7 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
14 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.19
Expected Payoff:
28.43 BRL
Average Profit:
99.91 BRL
Average Loss:
-50.20 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-122.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-122.00 BRL (3)
Monthly growth:
29.85%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BRL
Maximal:
122.00 BRL (5.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.50% (122.00 BRL)
By Equity:
1.69% (40.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINQ26 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINQ26 263
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINQ26 3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +183.00 BRL
Worst trade: -92 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +301.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -122.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR
2.50 × 26
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 21:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 21:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
B3 SCALPER
30 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
2.6K
BRL
1
90%
21
52%
18%
2.18
28.43
BRL
6%
1:1
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