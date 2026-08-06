- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|7
|AUDUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|0
|GBPUSD
|-1
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-81
|AUDUSD
|0
|USDJPY
|-60
|GBPUSD
|-63
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Just2Trade-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
AI FX Netting System
Fully automated algorithmic Forex trading powered by AI decision-making, designed specifically for netting accounts.
Traded Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD.
Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour).
Strategy & Execution
Signals: Combines Bollinger Bands (20, 2) and RSI (14) with AI filtering to eliminate false breakouts.
Risk Control: Strict risk parameters (1–2% max risk per trade) with low drawdown targets.
Order Protection: Every position is opened with instant, server-side Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
USD
USD
USD