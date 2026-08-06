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Oleksandr Huz

AI FX Netting system

Oleksandr Huz
Oleksandr Huz

Oleksandr Huz

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 4%
Just2Trade-MT5
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
3 (21.42%)
Loss Trades:
11 (78.57%)
Best trade:
8.85 USD
Worst trade:
-0.34 USD
Gross Profit:
16.37 USD (109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.97 USD (313 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (16.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.37 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
88.61%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.51
Long Trades:
13 (92.86%)
Short Trades:
1 (7.14%)
Profit Factor:
5.51
Expected Payoff:
0.96 USD
Average Profit:
5.46 USD
Average Loss:
-0.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.97 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
4.47%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.97 USD
Maximal:
2.97 USD (0.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.99% (2.97 USD)
By Equity:
1.25% (3.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
AUDUSD 3
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 6
AUDUSD 8
USDJPY 0
GBPUSD -1
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -81
AUDUSD 0
USDJPY -60
GBPUSD -63
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.85 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Just2Trade-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-MT5
0.76 × 243
RoboForex-Pro
1.75 × 16
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
2.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

AI FX Netting System
Fully automated algorithmic Forex trading powered by AI decision-making, designed specifically for netting accounts.

Traded Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD.
Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour).

Strategy & Execution
Signals: Combines Bollinger Bands (20, 2) and RSI (14) with AI filtering to eliminate false breakouts.
Risk Control: Strict risk parameters (1–2% max risk per trade) with low drawdown targets.
Order Protection: Every position is opened with instant, server-side Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.


No reviews
2026.08.06 17:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 17:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AI FX Netting system
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
313
USD
1
71%
14
21%
100%
5.51
0.96
USD
1%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.