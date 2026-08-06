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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Fei SEASON 03
Yasyfi Hafizh Lathifantya

Fei SEASON 03

Yasyfi Hafizh Lathifantya
Yasyfi Hafizh Lathifantya

Yasyfi Hafizh Lathifantya

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Best trade:
88.45 USD
Worst trade:
-40.05 USD
Gross Profit:
252.51 USD (90 264 pips)
Gross Loss:
-99.94 USD (11 211 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (233.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
233.55 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
24.47%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.56
Long Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.53
Expected Payoff:
16.95 USD
Average Profit:
63.13 USD
Average Loss:
-19.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-59.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-59.54 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
30.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.58 USD
Maximal:
59.54 USD (11.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5
NQ100.R 3
GBPJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -26
NQ100.R 160
GBPJPY 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -2.6K
NQ100.R 80K
GBPJPY 1.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +88.45 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +233.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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0.00 × 2
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0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
267 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 17:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 17:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Fei SEASON 03
99 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
653
USD
1
0%
9
44%
100%
2.52
16.95
USD
0%
1:200
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