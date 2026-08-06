- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Best trade:
88.45 USD
Worst trade:
-40.05 USD
Gross Profit:
252.51 USD (90 264 pips)
Gross Loss:
-99.94 USD (11 211 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (233.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
233.55 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
24.47%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.56
Long Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.53
Expected Payoff:
16.95 USD
Average Profit:
63.13 USD
Average Loss:
-19.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-59.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-59.54 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
30.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.58 USD
Maximal:
59.54 USD (11.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5
|NQ100.R
|3
|GBPJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-26
|NQ100.R
|160
|GBPJPY
|19
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.6K
|NQ100.R
|80K
|GBPJPY
|1.5K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +88.45 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +233.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
653
USD
USD
1
0%
9
44%
100%
2.52
16.95
USD
USD
0%
1:200