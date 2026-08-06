SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Sentinel iA Operation
Geraldo Fabiano D Assuncao Braga

Sentinel iA Operation

Geraldo Fabiano D Assuncao Braga
Geraldo Fabiano D Assuncao Braga

Geraldo Fabiano D Assuncao Braga

  • Administrador at  Mercado Ciclico
  • Brazil
  • 377
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -13%
Exness-MT5Real12
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
34 (41.46%)
Loss Trades:
48 (58.54%)
Best trade:
11.22 USD
Worst trade:
-33.49 USD
Gross Profit:
91.27 USD (33 420 pips)
Gross Loss:
-350.57 USD (83 094 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (11.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.57 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.33
Trading activity:
61.64%
Max deposit load:
29.92%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
47 (57.32%)
Short Trades:
35 (42.68%)
Profit Factor:
0.26
Expected Payoff:
-3.16 USD
Average Profit:
2.68 USD
Average Loss:
-7.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-66.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.54 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-12.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
260.74 USD
Maximal:
260.74 USD (13.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.00% (260.04 USD)
By Equity:
4.38% (76.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
USDJPY 18
XAGUSD 18
EURUSD 16
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -102
USDJPY -52
XAGUSD -50
EURUSD -54
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -48K
USDJPY -293
XAGUSD -851
EURUSD -72
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.22 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -66.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.32 × 37
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.50 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
4.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
14.67 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
21.38 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Sentinel AI Copy Trade

Artificial Intelligence Designed for Professional Trading

Sentinel AI is a next-generation Copy Trading system powered by OpenAI technology and built to make intelligent trading decisions through advanced market analysis and professional risk management.

Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that simply execute predefined rules or technical indicators, Sentinel AI evaluates the complete market context before every trade. It analyzes multiple variables simultaneously, measures probability, filters low-quality opportunities, and executes trades only when its confidence criteria are met.

Our mission is simple: combine Artificial Intelligence with disciplined risk management to create a smarter and more consistent trading experience.

Real Artificial Intelligence at the Core

Sentinel AI is driven by an AI model specifically trained to understand financial markets and support professional trading decisions.

Its training includes:

  • Advanced market structure analysis.

  • Multi-timeframe market confirmation.

  • Support and resistance evaluation.

  • Trend and momentum recognition.

  • Probability-based decision making.

  • Professional risk management principles.

  • Risk-to-reward optimization.

  • Objective execution without emotional bias.

Every trading decision is the result of a comprehensive AI evaluation rather than a simple collection of programmed rules.

More Than an Expert Advisor

Sentinel AI is not designed to blindly follow indicators.

Instead, it acts as an intelligent decision engine capable of evaluating market conditions before every execution. The AI continuously benefits from ongoing development, refinement, and improvements made by our engineering team, allowing the system to evolve over time while maintaining a disciplined decision-making process.

Professional Risk Management

Risk management is the foundation of Sentinel AI.

The system has been designed to prioritize capital preservation before profit generation.

Its intelligent trade management includes:

  • Automatic Stop Loss.

  • Dynamic Take Profit.

  • Break-even management.

  • Intelligent Trailing Stop.

  • Position exposure control.

  • Risk-per-trade management.

  • High-quality trade filtering.

The objective is not to trade more frequently, but to trade more intelligently.

Intelligent Server Architecture

All market analysis and decision-making are performed by a dedicated AI server.

This centralized architecture enables:

  • Continuous strategy improvements.

  • Centralized AI updates.

  • Consistent execution across all connected accounts.

  • Scalable infrastructure.

  • High operational reliability.

Every connected account benefits from the same decision engine and the latest improvements to the AI model.

Our Vision

We believe the future of trading belongs to Artificial Intelligence working alongside disciplined risk management.

Sentinel AI represents this new generation of automated trading—where intelligent analysis, continuous innovation, and objective execution come together to create a professional Copy Trading experience.

Sentinel AI

Artificial Intelligence. Intelligent Decisions. Professional Risk Management.


No reviews
2026.08.07 02:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.06 19:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.06 17:49
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.06 17:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.06 16:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.06 16:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.06 16:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.06 16:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 16:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sentinel iA Operation
30 USD per month
-13%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
1
100%
82
41%
62%
0.26
-3.16
USD
13%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.