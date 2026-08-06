SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Wolf Wave 2
Mohamed Mesbah Mohamed Mohamed

Wolf Wave 2

Mohamed Mesbah Mohamed Mohamed
Mohamed Mesbah Mohamed Mohamed

Mohamed Mesbah Mohamed Mohamed

4 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 46%
PUPrime-Live 6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
13 (92.85%)
Loss Trades:
1 (7.14%)
Best trade:
28.60 USD
Worst trade:
-32.79 USD
Gross Profit:
159.41 USD (6 362 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.79 USD (3 278 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (159.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
159.41 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.75
Trading activity:
4.49%
Max deposit load:
28.28%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.86
Long Trades:
5 (35.71%)
Short Trades:
9 (64.29%)
Profit Factor:
4.86
Expected Payoff:
9.04 USD
Average Profit:
12.26 USD
Average Loss:
-32.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-32.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.79 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
46.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
32.79 USD (7.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.03% (32.79 USD)
By Equity:
17.73% (62.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 127
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 3.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.60 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +159.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

we can do it 
No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.07 11:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.06 15:49
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.06 15:49
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.06 15:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 15:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Wolf Wave 2
30 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
300
USD
1
0%
14
92%
4%
4.86
9.04
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.