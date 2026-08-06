- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
106
Profit Trades:
35 (33.01%)
Loss Trades:
71 (66.98%)
Best trade:
382.80 USD
Worst trade:
-92.19 USD
Gross Profit:
1 309.90 USD (54 209 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 432.55 USD (66 435 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (338.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
382.80 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
96.56%
Max deposit load:
7.21%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
111
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
56 (52.83%)
Short Trades:
50 (47.17%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-1.16 USD
Average Profit:
37.43 USD
Average Loss:
-20.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-531.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-531.22 USD (27)
Monthly growth:
-6.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
122.65 USD
Maximal:
544.80 USD (22.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.49% (544.80 USD)
By Equity:
9.54% (195.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|106
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-123
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +382.80 USD
Worst trade: -92 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 27
Maximal consecutive profit: +338.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -531.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-8
|0.00 × 12
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
PureMGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.22 × 37
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.22 × 27
|
AUSGlobal-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-Real3
|0.60 × 42
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.62 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.67 × 3
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.68 × 38
|
WealthyAccumulation-Live
|0.90 × 197
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.05 × 116
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.19 × 103
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.33 × 3
|
UniversalInnovation-Live-UK
|1.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.43 × 130
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.67 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.70 × 338
Trade with WeisWave, primarily on XAUUSD. Follow the market signals closely, with a stop-loss on every trade. Ride the medium-to-short-term trends and let profits run.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
1
100%
106
33%
97%
0.91
-1.16
USD
USD
22%
1:500