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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
19 (73.07%)
Loss Trades:
7 (26.92%)
Best trade:
69.60 USD
Worst trade:
-108.48 USD
Gross Profit:
294.97 USD (4 094 pips)
Gross Loss:
-576.84 USD (6 928 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (43.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
144.72 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.20
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.66
Long Trades:
11 (42.31%)
Short Trades:
15 (57.69%)
Profit Factor:
0.51
Expected Payoff:
-10.84 USD
Average Profit:
15.52 USD
Average Loss:
-82.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-113.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-113.16 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
425.39 USD
Maximal:
425.39 USD (19.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.24% (424.79 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|26
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDb
|-282
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDb
|-2.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +69.60 USD
Worst trade: -108 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -113.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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